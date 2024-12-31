General Staff: there have been 117 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

Today, areas of settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, such as Demyanivka, Vidrozhdenivske, Tymofiivka, Studenok, Styaghaylivka, and Medvedivka, were affected by enemy artillery fire from Russian territory.

Today , in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers once stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced on the positions of our units in the areas of Lozova, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove seven times. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defense steadfastly, and six clashes are still ongoing.

Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terni, Dibrova and in the directions of Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna and Novoserhiivka. Five clashes are ongoing.

In the Siversky direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Bilogorivka and Hryhorivka, but were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed our units 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne, and 13 clashes are still ongoing.