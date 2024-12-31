General Staff: there have been 117 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

The situation on the front remains difficult and tense. The enemy, despite the significant losses inflicted on him by our defenders, continues to attempt to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. In total, 117 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Current situation on the front on December 31
Operational information as of 16:00 on 12/31/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,
Today, areas of settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions, such as Demyanivka, Vidrozhdenivske, Tymofiivka, Studenok, Styaghaylivka, and Medvedivka, were affected by enemy artillery fire from Russian territory.
Today , in the Kharkiv direction, Russian occupiers once stormed the defensive lines of the Ukrainian army in the Vovchansk area.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy actively advanced on the positions of our units in the areas of Lozova, Nova Kruglyakivka, and Zagryzove seven times. Ukrainian soldiers are holding their defense steadfastly, and six clashes are still ongoing.
Today, in the Lymansky direction, the invading army carried out 16 attacks on Ukrainian positions near Nadiya, Pershotravneve, Zeleny Gay, Novoyehorivka, Yampolivka, Terni, Dibrova and in the directions of Druzhelyubivka, Cherneshchyna and Novoserhiivka. Five clashes are ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the invaders tried three times to advance on the positions of our troops in the areas of Bilogorivka and Hryhorivka, but were repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders stormed our units 22 times in the areas of the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky, Bila Hora, and Predtechyne, and 13 clashes are still ongoing.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians tried to dislodge our units from their occupied positions near Shcherbinivka and in Toretsk, where the Defense Forces repelled five attacks. Four more attacks are still ongoing.
Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already made 30 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Zelene Pole, Baranivka, Novotoretske, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnograd, Dachenske, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Vovkove, Pishchane and Novovasylivka in the Pokrovsky direction. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have so far repelled 23 enemy attacks. The enemy's losses are being clarified.
Fighting continues near the settlements of Petropavlivka, Ukrainka, Shevchenko and Kurakhove in the Kurakhove direction. According to updated information, nine attacks by the occupation army have been repelled today, and five more attacks are ongoing.
Four clashes are ongoing in the Vremiv direction , in total, the enemy has attacked seven times today near Kostiantynopolske, Dachny, Rozlyv, Velyka Novoselka, and Neskuchny. In addition, the enemy launched an airstrike with a KAB on Zelenye Pol.
In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried to advance towards Novoandreyevka three times, but was repulsed.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders repel four offensive actions by the invaders.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army?
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,610 Russian invaders in a day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 9668 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 20,030 (+27) units;
artillery systems — 21,528 (+34) units;
MLRS — 1256 units;
air defense systems — 1032 units;
aircraft — 369 units;
helicopters — 329 units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 21,081 (+12) units;
cruise missiles — 3003 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 32,626 (+75) units;
special equipment — 3671 (+1) units.
