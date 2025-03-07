General Staff: there have been 56 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are thwarting the enemy's insidious plans, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment. In total, 56 combat clashes have occurred since the beginning of the day.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian defenders have successfully repelled 56 combat clashes with the Russian army, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment.
- Border settlements in Ukraine continue to face airstrikes and artillery shelling from the Russian invaders, but the defense forces are effectively holding back the enemy's onslaught.
- Operational updates from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provide insights into ongoing clashes and enemy attacks in various directions, including Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversky, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Novopavlivske, Hulyaipil, Orikhiv, and Kursk.
Current situation on the front on March 7
Operational information as of 16:00 07.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Border settlements, in particular Ponomarenki, Sumy region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Rozsoshi and Popivka, Sumy region.
Today, Ukrainian soldiers repel two attacks in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy launched an airstrike near the settlement of Hraniv.
In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is storming the positions of our defenders near Zagryzove, and one clash is currently ongoing.
In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times, near Hrekivka, Torske, and in the directions of Novy and Novomykhailivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.
In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked twice near Bilogorivka and was repulsed.
In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasovye Yar, two more clashes have already ended. The enemy launched an airstrike on Chasovye Yar.
In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Diliivka, Druzhba, Dachny, and Toretsk. Eleven clashes are still ongoing. Air strikes with guided bombs were carried out on Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, and Kostyantynivka.
In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Promyn, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled nine attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. Pokrovsk and Zvirovo were hit by airstrikes.
Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Konstantinopol and Burlatsky. The enemy was attacking Constantinople with NARs.
In the Hulyaipil direction, the invaders launched an airstrike on Zaliznychne.
Currently, our troops are repelling two enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Pyatikhatki.
In the Kursk region, Ukrainian defenders have repelled five Russian attacks, and five more clashes are still ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 11 air strikes, dropped a total of 16 guided bombs on the positions of our troops and settlements, and carried out 185 artillery shells.
