General Staff: there have been 56 clashes between the AFU and the Russian army

Operational information as of 16:00 07.03.2025 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Border settlements, in particular Ponomarenki, Sumy region, continue to suffer from cynical shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. In addition, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of the settlements of Rozsoshi and Popivka, Sumy region.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 13 times near Diliivka, Druzhba, Dachny, and Toretsk. Eleven clashes are still ongoing. Air strikes with guided bombs were carried out on Toretsk, Kleban-Byk, and Kostyantynivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repel four attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Chasovye Yar, two more clashes have already ended. The enemy launched an airstrike on Chasovye Yar.

In the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked twice near Bilogorivka and was repulsed.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked seven times, near Hrekivka, Torske, and in the directions of Novy and Novomykhailivka. Three clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is storming the positions of our defenders near Zagryzove, and one clash is currently ongoing.

Today, Ukrainian soldiers repel two attacks in the Vovchansk area in the Kharkiv direction. The enemy launched an airstrike near the settlement of Hraniv.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 11 attempts to push our defenders from the occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Yelizavetivka, Promyn, Oleksiivka, Andriivka and Ulakly. The defense forces are holding back the enemy's onslaught and have repelled nine attacks, two clashes are still ongoing. Pokrovsk and Zvirovo were hit by airstrikes.

Today, in the Novopavlivske direction, our soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near Konstantinopol and Burlatsky. The enemy was attacking Constantinople with NARs.

In the Hulyaipil direction, the invaders launched an airstrike on Zaliznychne.

Currently, our troops are repelling two enemy assaults in the Orikhiv direction in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Pyatikhatki.