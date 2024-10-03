General Staff: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 73 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

The Russian army does not stop its attempts to advance deep into the territory of Ukraine. To date, the enemy has attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 73 times. He is most active in the Kurakhiv and Pokrovsky directions, where he conducted more than half of all attacks.
Current situation in different areas of the front on October 3
Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 03/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.
It is known that today the Russian aviation dropped one guided aerial bomb on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists dropped ten guided aerial bombs near Cherkasskaya Lozova, Starytsia, and Bochkovo.
Ten times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pischany, Pershotravnevy and Vyshnyvy.
In the Lyman direction, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, and Dronivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five out of nine enemy attacks in this direction. The fighting continues. Terrorists fired unguided aerial missiles at Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky Forest.
Battles continue in the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked near Spirny. The enemy assault was successfully repulsed by our defenders.
In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assaults near Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. The enemy is actively using aviation, having dropped 11 anti-aircraft missiles in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.
Currently, there have been four enemy attacks in the Toretsk direction. The enemy attacked near the settlement of Toretsk. Our defenders put up a decent fightback, all attacks were stopped. The aggressor's aircraft bombarded the areas of Katerynivka and Kleban-Bik settlements.
In the Pokrovsky direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already carried out 20 attacks on the positions of our defenders in the areas of Sukha Balka, Hirnyk, Novotoretsky and Krutoy Yar. The defense forces, restraining the enemy onslaught, have already repelled 18 enemy attacks, two combats are still ongoing. The occupiers concentrated their main efforts near Mykolaivka and Selidovoy, where seven and five clashes were recorded, respectively.
18 battles took place today in the Kurakhiv direction, where the invaders are most actively trying to advance in the Novooleksandrivka, Tsukuryny, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, Trudovoy and Katerynivka districts. Five fights are still going on.
In the Vremivsk direction, the invaders three times attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops near Maksimivka and Bogoyavlenka, near which the fighting continues to this day.
In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers carried out two attacks near Novodanilivka and Kamiansky.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
As the General Staff notes, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,150 Russian invaders during the day of October 2, and the following vehicles were destroyed:
tanks — 8,893 (+6) units,
armored combat vehicles — 17,596 (+17) units,
artillery systems — 18,906 (+37) units,
RSZV — 1,204 (+0) units,
air defense equipment — 964 (+1) units,
aircraft — 368 (+0) units,
helicopters — 328 (+0) units,
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 16,393 (+43) units,
cruise missiles — 2,613 (+0) units,
ships/boats — 28 (+0) units,
submarines — 1 (+0) units,
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 25,750 (+58) units,
special equipment — 3,330 (+12) units.
