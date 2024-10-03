General Staff: Ukrainian defense forces repelled 73 attacks by the Russian army since the beginning of the day

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. 03/10/2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

The border areas of Sumy region and Chernihiv region continue to suffer from Russian artillery shelling. Katerynivka, Volfyne, Komarivka, Bilopylla, Richki, Khotyn, Yastrubyne, and Iskryskivshchyna were hit by airstrikes.

It is known that today the Russian aviation dropped one guided aerial bomb on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Today, in the Kharkiv direction, Russian terrorists dropped ten guided aerial bombs near Cherkasskaya Lozova, Starytsia, and Bochkovo.

Ten times the enemy attacked our positions in the Kupyan direction. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Pischany, Pershotravnevy and Vyshnyvy.

In the Lyman direction, enemy units continue to attack in the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, and Dronivka. Since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five out of nine enemy attacks in this direction. The fighting continues. Terrorists fired unguided aerial missiles at Novoyehorivka and Serebryansky Forest.

Battles continue in the Siversky direction, the enemy attacked near Spirny. The enemy assault was successfully repulsed by our defenders.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out three assaults near Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky. The enemy is actively using aviation, having dropped 11 anti-aircraft missiles in the area of the settlement of Chasiv Yar.