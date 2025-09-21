German fighter jets intercept Russian plane over Baltic Sea

On September 21, two German Eurofighter jets were scrambled after a Russian Il-20 military reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Baltic Sea.

Russia continues to provoke NATO

The leadership of the German Air Force has already made a statement on this matter.

They officially confirmed that an aircraft was spotted in international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

What is important to understand is that he did not respond in any way to requests to get in touch.

After that, two German Eurofighter jets took off without warning from Rostock-Laage air base in Germany.

It later became known that the offending aircraft was a Russian Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft.

It is worth noting that the situation in the Baltic Sea region has significantly worsened in recent days amid Russia's violation of airspace.

There have already been two incidents involving Russian aircraft on Friday. Three MiG-31 interceptors entered Estonian airspace and remained there for about twelve minutes. Share

Moreover, on September 19, Poland officially confirmed that two Russian aircraft flew low over the Petrobaltic drilling platform in the Baltic Sea, violating the security zone above it.