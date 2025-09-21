Russian propagandists claim that Colonel General of the Russian Army Alexander Lapin has been dismissed from military service. He is known for his failures in the Battle of Lyman, for which he came under a barrage of criticism from the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.
Points of attention
- General Lapin faced criticism for the Russian army's failures in battles for Liman and was later assigned to command the Russian Land Forces and the Leningrad Military District.
- The replacement of General Lapin marks a significant change in the leadership of the Russian military, particularly in the context of ongoing conflicts and operations in Ukraine and Syria.
Another Russian general loses his position
According to insiders, Lapin has already been replaced as commander of the Leningrad Military District by Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov.
Data is also published that Lapin will be appointed assistant to the head of Tatarstan.
What is also important to understand is that 3 years ago he commanded the "Center" group in the war against Ukraine.
Against the backdrop of the Russian army's resounding failure in the battle for Liman, Lapin came under a barrage of criticism from Ramzan Kadyrov's Chechnya.
He was later assigned to the command of the Russian Land Forces, and later headed the Leningrad Military District and the "North" group.
