Putin got rid of General Lapin after a series of high-profile defeats
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Putin got rid of General Lapin after a series of high-profile defeats

Another Russian general loses his position
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Russian propagandists claim that Colonel General of the Russian Army Alexander Lapin has been dismissed from military service. He is known for his failures in the Battle of Lyman, for which he came under a barrage of criticism from the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Points of attention

  • General Lapin faced criticism for the Russian army's failures in battles for Liman and was later assigned to command the Russian Land Forces and the Leningrad Military District.
  • The replacement of General Lapin marks a significant change in the leadership of the Russian military, particularly in the context of ongoing conflicts and operations in Ukraine and Syria.

Another Russian general loses his position

According to insiders, Lapin has already been replaced as commander of the Leningrad Military District by Colonel General Yevgeny Nikiforov.

Data is also published that Lapin will be appointed assistant to the head of Tatarstan.

He was born in 1964 in Kazan. In 2017, he was the Chief of Staff of the Russian Group of Forces in Syria, and later headed the Central Military District of the Russian Army.

What is also important to understand is that 3 years ago he commanded the "Center" group in the war against Ukraine.

Against the backdrop of the Russian army's resounding failure in the battle for Liman, Lapin came under a barrage of criticism from Ramzan Kadyrov's Chechnya.

He was later assigned to the command of the Russian Land Forces, and later headed the Leningrad Military District and the "North" group.

In this direction, Russian troops fought for Vovchansk, maintained defense on the border and conducted operations in the Kursk region, as well as creating the so-called "buffer zone" in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine has won a powerful trump card in the war with Russia
Ukraine found Russia's weak spot
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia calls for emergency UN Security Council meeting for the first time in history
UN Security Council to discuss new Russian provocation
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"They're going to lose." Trump publicly humiliated Putin and the Russian military
Trump surprised the world with a new statement about the Russian-Ukrainian war

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?