European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the world is not heading towards World War III as of now. Against this backdrop, she has promised to do everything possible to ensure that Europe remains safe.

Von der Leyen revealed her vision of the situation

As the Leading European Newspaper Alliance notes, despite the recent disturbing events on the international stage, the President of the European Commission does not fall into pessimistic moods.

Journalists asked her if the world was heading towards World War III.

Von der Leyen said that as of today she does not think so.

No, but we live in very dangerous times. I will do everything in my power to preserve peace and freedom in Europe. That is why we are determined to strengthen our defense capabilities. Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission

Against this background, she reiterated: in the face of growing hostility, Europe and its allies must do everything possible to ensure democracy, prosperity and peace.

As a reminder, on September 22, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting, convened by Estonia.

Official Tallinn did this for the first time in its history — immediately after Russia violated its airspace on Friday.