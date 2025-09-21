Von der Leyen assessed the probability of the Third World War
Von der Leyen revealed her vision of the situation
Source:  online.ua

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the world is not heading towards World War III as of now. Against this backdrop, she has promised to do everything possible to ensure that Europe remains safe.

Points of attention

  • Ursula von der Leyen's approach focuses on proactive measures to preserve peace and security, as seen in her response to questions about the possibility of World War III.
  • In the face of growing hostility, Europe and its allies are urged to work together to uphold core values and address challenges to security and stability, as highlighted by recent events such as the UN Security Council emergency meeting convened by Estonia.

As the Leading European Newspaper Alliance notes, despite the recent disturbing events on the international stage, the President of the European Commission does not fall into pessimistic moods.

Journalists asked her if the world was heading towards World War III.

Von der Leyen said that as of today she does not think so.

No, but we live in very dangerous times. I will do everything in my power to preserve peace and freedom in Europe. That is why we are determined to strengthen our defense capabilities.

Against this background, she reiterated: in the face of growing hostility, Europe and its allies must do everything possible to ensure democracy, prosperity and peace.

As a reminder, on September 22, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting, convened by Estonia.

Official Tallinn did this for the first time in its history — immediately after Russia violated its airspace on Friday.

