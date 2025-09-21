European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen believes that the world is not heading towards World War III as of now. Against this backdrop, she has promised to do everything possible to ensure that Europe remains safe.
Von der Leyen revealed her vision of the situation
As the Leading European Newspaper Alliance notes, despite the recent disturbing events on the international stage, the President of the European Commission does not fall into pessimistic moods.
Journalists asked her if the world was heading towards World War III.
Von der Leyen said that as of today she does not think so.
Against this background, she reiterated: in the face of growing hostility, Europe and its allies must do everything possible to ensure democracy, prosperity and peace.
As a reminder, on September 22, the UN Security Council will convene an emergency meeting, convened by Estonia.
Official Tallinn did this for the first time in its history — immediately after Russia violated its airspace on Friday.
