German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbok arrived in Kyiv
Ukraine
Source:  Reuters

On November 4, German Foreign Minister Annalena Burbok arrived in Kyiv. This is her eighth visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

  • The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany supported Ukraine's right to self-defense and the possibility of using German weapons to protect against possible threats.
  • Burbok noted the importance of preventive measures in response to security threats and danger from Russian troops.
  • During his visit to Kyiv, the head of the German Foreign Ministry is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiga.
  • Berbok emphasized the importance of maintaining the element of deterrence and not giving advantage to Russian forces through public discussion of the scale of countermeasures.

What is known about Annalena Burbok's visit to Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said Ukraine needs support to ensure its survival as Kyiv enters its third winter of war, exacerbated by arms aid to North Korea and massive Russian airstrikes on civilian infrastructure.

We oppose this cruelty with our humanity and support, so that Ukrainians can not only survive the winter, but also so that their country can survive. Because they also protect the freedom of all of us in Europe, said Barbok.

During the visit, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany is scheduled to meet with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiga.

Berbok supported Ukraine's strikes with German weapons on the territory of the Russian Federation

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, previously noted that Ukraine will be able to use weapons from German stockpiles for self-defense, including possible strikes on military facilities deep in the Russian Federation.

As the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Burbok, noted, Ukraine has the right to defend itself without waiting for an attack on its territory.

Ukraine's right to self-defense does not mean it should wait until a missile crosses the border or hits a city like Kharkiv before reacting, Burbok said, adding that even the most advanced air defenses cannot always prevent such threats.

The minister also noted the importance of preventive measures, such as the destruction of launchers, to prevent future attacks.

At the same time, the scale of such actions will not be discussed publicly in order to preserve the element of deterrence and not give an advantage to the Russian troops, Berbok emphasized.

