German MFA chief Baerbock arrived in Kyiv, announcing new large-scale aid for Ukraine

On May 21, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, arrived in Kyiv with an unannounced visit.

What is known about Baerbock's visit to Kyiv and new aid for Ukraine

The German MFA noted the purpose of Baerbock's visit was to assure Ukraine that, despite the deterioration of the battlefield, Germany and Europe would continue to stand firmly by their side and would not stop assisting it.

Baerbock called for the strengthening of international support for Ukraine in the field of air defence.

To protect Ukraine from the Russian hail of missiles and drones, it urgently needs more air defense, Burbok said at the beginning of her seventh solidarity visit to Ukraine since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022. Share

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany reported that thanks to the German initiative to strengthen Ukraine's air defence, it was possible to collect almost a billion euros.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that work within the initiative's framework continues and added that this initiative also protects the security of EU countries from Russian aggression.

Our support is based on a deep conviction that Ukraine will win this war. Putin speculates that we will eventually run out of air, but we have the fortitude. Germany, along with many other countries worldwide, is firmly on Ukraine's side. The people of Ukraine can count on this in the long term. Annalena Baerbock German MFA chief

Several states expressed their support for Germany's initiative to find air defence equipment for Kyiv at the 22nd meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine ("Ramstein" format) on May 20.

In April, Belgium also announced the allocation of 200 million euros for the German initiative, and in May, Canada promised to give over 55 million dollars.

What is known about Germany's aid to Ukraine

Germany is one of Ukraine's main allies, helping the country resist Russian aggression. Since the beginning of the full-scale war, Berlin has provided Kyiv with both military and, financial and humanitarian aid.

At the end of March, Germany handed over a new support package, which included: