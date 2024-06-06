German MoD chief: Russia's war against Ukraine also threatens Moldova, Georgia and NATO states

According to the chief of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, Russia's aggression currently threatens not only Ukraine but also Moldova, Georgia and all NATO countries.

The Kremlin's aggression threatens NATO and other post-Soviet countries

Six months ago, I first spoke about military potential. It was important to me that we pay attention to the value of security in general and take seriously the realities of the new security policy. Russia's brutal war against Ukraine, which violates international law, is an attack on our peace in Europe and around the world, — notes the head of the German Defence Ministry. Share

Pistorius emphasised that the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is an attack on international order and freedom, as Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to recognise the sovereignty of Russia's neighbouring states.

When I visited Odesa last week, the war was everywhere. Destroyed houses, monuments covered with sandbags, a missile alert, seriously wounded soldiers in the hospital, with whom I managed to talk. For Putin, these human destinies do not matter. He started a war and it will not stop. Airstrikes against Ukraine, in particular against civilian objects, have intensified again, the chief of the German Defence Ministry emphasised. Share

He warned that Russia has long since transferred its economy to military lines and continues to produce a large number of weapons.

Therefore, Pistorius emphasised that Western countries should not expect the Kremlin to stop its aggression outside Ukraine.

After all, Russia also poses a threat to Georgia, Moldova, and ultimately NATO. That is why we must continue to support Ukraine, ladies and gentlemen. The termination of our support will have fatal consequences, in particular, but not only, for Ukrainian air defense, — stressed the head of the German Defense Ministry. Share

He mentioned Germany's transfer of the third Patriot air defence system to Ukraine and the "Immediate Air Defense Actions" initiative, which made a significant contribution.

Will Germany send military instructors to Ukraine?

Pistorius ruled out sending German military instructors to Ukraine for military exercises.

In response to a question by Rüdiger Lucassen, a member of parliament from the right-wing populist party "Alternative for Germany" about whether the German government was informed about the debate about this in the European Union and France, and whether government officials are considering the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine, Pistorius said: "Answers to your the question is no and no."