German MoD chief: Russia's war against Ukraine also threatens Moldova, Georgia and NATO states

According to the chief of the German Defence Ministry, Boris Pistorius, Russia's aggression currently threatens not only Ukraine but also Moldova, Georgia and all NATO countries.
Points of attention
- The situation in Ukraine became a threat signal for other post-Soviet and NATO countries due to Russia's aggression.
- International law is violated by the Kremlin's aggression, which negatively affects peace and security in Europe.
- Russia has shifted its economy to military lines and continues to produce large amounts of weapons, threatening the stability of the region.
- The head of the German Defense Ministry emphasized the need to continue supporting Ukraine and warned of the fatal consequences of its absence.
- Despite this, the German government has not considered German military instructors for Ukraine.
The Kremlin's aggression threatens NATO and other post-Soviet countries
Pistorius emphasised that the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine is an attack on international order and freedom, as Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin refuses to recognise the sovereignty of Russia's neighbouring states.
He warned that Russia has long since transferred its economy to military lines and continues to produce a large number of weapons.
Therefore, Pistorius emphasised that Western countries should not expect the Kremlin to stop its aggression outside Ukraine.
He mentioned Germany's transfer of the third Patriot air defence system to Ukraine and the "Immediate Air Defense Actions" initiative, which made a significant contribution.
Will Germany send military instructors to Ukraine?
Pistorius ruled out sending German military instructors to Ukraine for military exercises.
In response to a question by Rüdiger Lucassen, a member of parliament from the right-wing populist party "Alternative for Germany" about whether the German government was informed about the debate about this in the European Union and France, and whether government officials are considering the possibility of sending German troops to Ukraine, Pistorius said: "Answers to your the question is no and no."
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-