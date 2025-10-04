German police create anti-drone unit

German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt announced the creation of a federal police unit to combat drones.
- German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt has unveiled plans to create a specialized police unit to combat drones, equipped with the necessary authority and resources.
- The Bundeswehr will be empowered to assist the police in shooting down drones, emphasizing the seriousness of the drone threat and the need for coordinated action.
- To address the increasing use of drones for illicit purposes, Germany is entering an 'arms race' by investing in new equipment and fostering collaborations with international partners to bolster drone protection measures.
The minister stated this at the Munich Migration Meeting conference.
We will create our own counter-drone unit within the federal police.
According to Dobrindt, the department under his control is ready to enter an "arms race" by countering the threat posed by drones with new means of combating them. To this end, the minister intends to "empower, arm and unite" the competent authorities.
The minister added that a "development and research unit" will also be created that "will be able to technologically understand" the issue of drone protection.
In this direction, cooperation will be carried out with Israel and Ukraine, as well as with our European friends and the European Commission.
As a reminder, in Germany, due to the detection of unknown drones, Munich Airport was closed on the night of October 3, which led to the cancellation of 17 flights and disruption of the travel of almost 3,000 passengers.
