German police create anti-drone unit

Germany announces creation of police units to counter drones

The minister stated this at the Munich Migration Meeting conference.

We will create our own counter-drone unit within the federal police.

According to Dobrindt, the department under his control is ready to enter an "arms race" by countering the threat posed by drones with new means of combating them. To this end, the minister intends to "empower, arm and unite" the competent authorities.

The police are expected to receive new equipment, and the Bundeswehr (armed forces — ed.) will have legal authority to help the police shoot down drones after amendments to the airspace safety law are passed. Share

The minister added that a "development and research unit" will also be created that "will be able to technologically understand" the issue of drone protection.

In this direction, cooperation will be carried out with Israel and Ukraine, as well as with our European friends and the European Commission.

As a reminder, in Germany, due to the detection of unknown drones, Munich Airport was closed on the night of October 3, which led to the cancellation of 17 flights and disruption of the travel of almost 3,000 passengers.