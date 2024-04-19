German Vice Chancellor Habek arrives in Kyiv

German Vice Chancellor, Minister of Economy Robert Habek arrived in Kyiv on April 18. He arrived in Ukraine together with a business delegation.

What is known about the visit of German Vice Chancellor Habek to Kyiv

It is noted that the focus of the trip is Russia's recent attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, emergency aid, strengthening the Ukrainian economy and economic relations with Germany.

During the visit, the Minister of Economy also wants to discuss preparations for the conference on the restoration of Ukraine. It is planned in Berlin in June.

Minister of Economy Robert Habek in Kyiv (photo — rnd)

After his arrival, Habek noted that the visit occurred when Ukraine needed all kinds of support in the struggle for freedom.

And this is a fight for freedom. Yes, Ukraine is fighting for its own self-determination, for its territorial integrity against Putin's aggression, but it is also fighting for the values that unite and define Europe, said Habek. Share

In Kyiv, the German politician wants to meet, in particular, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko and Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko.

Then Habek will go to Moldova, where he wants to meet, in particular, with Prime Minister Dorin Rechan.

What is known about Germany's aid to Ukraine

On April 13, Germany announced the urgent transfer of one Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex to Ukraine.

In a letter to dozens of countries, Germany's ministers of foreign affairs and defence announced a global initiative to find additional means of air defence for Ukraine.

Baerbock and Pistorius noted that Germany's initiative is primarily aimed at obtaining more Patriot systems for Ukraine, as they have proven effective against Russian ballistic missiles.

According to interlocutors of the publication close to the issue, Germany is also looking for other air defence systems for Ukraine, particularly the French-Italian SAMP/T and the American-Norwegian NASAMS anti-aircraft missile systems.