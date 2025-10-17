Germany demands Hungary arrest Putin on ICC warrant
Germany demands Hungary arrest Putin on ICC warrant

Berlin seeks Putin's arrest in Hungary
Source:  NTV

The German government has demanded that Hungary adhere to the statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a possible meeting between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The German Foreign Ministry highlights the importance of Hungary following the ICC rules, especially in the context of a meeting between Trump and Putin.
  • The situation raises questions regarding potential exceptions for peace talks and the necessity for Hungary to make decisions in accordance with the court's charter.

Berlin seeks Putin's arrest in Hungary

A statement on this matter was made by a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry.

According to the latter, it is no secret that Hungary has already announced its withdrawal from the court's statute.

However, the fact is that this decision will not come into effect until April 2026.

And this effectively means that official Budapest remains obligated to execute the arrest warrant for Putin if the Russian dictator enters the country.

"Whether there are exceptions in connection with possible peace talks between Trump and Putin is for Hungary to determine in court," the spokesman added.

What is important to understand is that this is not clearly stated in the court's charter.

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team has already made it clear that it has no intention of arresting the dictator.

"We are waiting with respect for President Vladimir Putin, of course. We will ensure that he can enter Hungary, hold successful negotiations here, and then return home," said Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó.

