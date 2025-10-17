Germany demands Hungary arrest Putin on ICC warrant

The German government has demanded that Hungary adhere to the statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) during a possible meeting between American leader Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Berlin seeks Putin's arrest in Hungary

A statement on this matter was made by a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry.

According to the latter, it is no secret that Hungary has already announced its withdrawal from the court's statute.

However, the fact is that this decision will not come into effect until April 2026.

And this effectively means that official Budapest remains obligated to execute the arrest warrant for Putin if the Russian dictator enters the country.

"Whether there are exceptions in connection with possible peace talks between Trump and Putin is for Hungary to determine in court," the spokesman added. Share

What is important to understand is that this is not clearly stated in the court's charter.

Hungarian leader Viktor Orban's team has already made it clear that it has no intention of arresting the dictator.