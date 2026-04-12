On April 12, it became known that in Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany party began actively seeking the resumption of the operation of the scandalous Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream.
Points of attention
- The AfD faction in the Bundestag is determined to commission existing supply routes like the Nord Stream gas pipeline despite the challenges and controversies surrounding it.
- The political landscape in Germany is stirring debates on energy policies, with proposed changes that could impact renewable energy laws and climate protection acts.
Pro-Russian forces in Germany have become more active again
According to representatives of the AfD faction in the Bundestag, they are determined to continue to ensure the commissioning of existing supply routes, such as the Nord Stream gas pipeline.
What is important to understand is that the latter was seriously damaged by explosive devices in the fall of 2022.
Although almost 4 years have passed since then, no one has yet developed plans to repair or even put the Russian lawn into operation.
Moreover, pro-Russian politicians are determined to abolish subsidies for wind and solar energy, as well as some laws.
What is important to understand is, first of all, about:
Renewable Energy Law;
Law on Acceleration of Energy Network Development;
Climate Protection Act;
Law on the needs of areas for wind energy.
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