On April 12, it became known that in Germany, the far-right Alternative for Germany party began actively seeking the resumption of the operation of the scandalous Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream.

Pro-Russian forces in Germany have become more active again

According to representatives of the AfD faction in the Bundestag, they are determined to continue to ensure the commissioning of existing supply routes, such as the Nord Stream gas pipeline.

What is important to understand is that the latter was seriously damaged by explosive devices in the fall of 2022.

Although almost 4 years have passed since then, no one has yet developed plans to repair or even put the Russian lawn into operation.

In addition to reviving Nord Stream, the AfD party also wants to revive nuclear power in Germany. Coal and gas should continue to be used, and AfD members in the Bundestag reject the abandonment of fossil fuels. Share

Moreover, pro-Russian politicians are determined to abolish subsidies for wind and solar energy, as well as some laws.

What is important to understand is, first of all, about: