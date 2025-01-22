Germany to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with allies in the near future
Germany to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with allies in the near future
Source:  Funke

Even after the war is over, Ukraine will need security guarantees for its future, and the allies plan to discuss this issue in the near future, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Points of attention

  • Germany is committed to guaranteeing Ukraine's security even after the end of hostilities.
  • Security measures will include support for the Ukrainian army and joint equipment.
  • The German Foreign Ministry is working on providing additional military assistance to Ukraine.
  • Berlin plans to provide Ukraine with more necessary weapons to increase its defense capabilities.
  • Providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will become an important factor in ensuring the security of Europe and Germany.

Germany will soon discuss security guarantees for Ukraine with allies

In particular, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz noted that ensuring Ukraine's security remains a priority even after the end of hostilities.

"First of all, it is important that the war in Ukraine ends. But even after that, we must guarantee a secure future for the country," Scholz noted.

He emphasized that it is not only about security guarantees, but also about supporting a strong Ukrainian army, which the allies will jointly equip. According to the Chancellor, these issues are planned to be considered in the near future.

We will soon hold appropriate discussions with our allies. However, premature assumptions are inappropriate at this time, as no decisions can be made without the participation of the Ukrainian people. There is still a long way to peace.

Olaf Scholz

Olaf Scholz

Chancellor of Germany

Burbock insists on additional aid for Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock is doing everything possible to ensure that Berlin provides Ukraine with more military assistance than is currently budgeted.

Media representatives asked the diplomat to comment on rumors about Chancellor Olaf Scholz blocking a new large package of military aid for Ukraine.

According to Burbock, she opposes the decision of the country's leader.

She once again reminded that Ukraine "will be less able to defend itself, and therefore less able to protect us," if it does not receive even more necessary weapons.

According to the German Foreign Minister, providing assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be the best contribution to the security of Europe and Germany itself.

