Germany warns Russia intensifying disinformation against Ukraine in Europe

Official Berlin records a surge in disinformation campaigns by the Russian Federation in Europe, which are aimed at undermining support for Ukraine.

Russia is intensifying information attacks on Ukraine's allies

Ralf Beste, the head of the Department of Culture and Communication of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany, issued an urgent warning.

According to him, the Russian Federation's new disinformation campaigns have become more prominent, more skilful, and more inconspicuous.

This is an absolute threat that we must take seriously. In general, (there is) an increase in complexity and influence compared to what we saw before, Beste emphasised.

He also notes that Moscow has begun to combine greater complexity and believability in its messages with automation.

What is essential to understand is that it complicates the process of recognizing fakes and fighting them.

Dictator Putin's team continues to actively look for Europe's Achilles heel in the matter of supporting Ukraine to deal a decisive blow to it.

Germany actively fights against Russian propaganda

In 2024, one of the German Foreign Ministry's departments exposed one of the most significant attempts to manipulate German public opinion on Twitter (X).

A network of more than 50,000 fake accounts, which published up to 200,000 posts a day, tried to convince Germans that government aid to Ukraine was undermining German prosperity and threatening nuclear war.

As Ralf Beste explains, the network tried to present these statements as if they had been published as opinion pieces by reputable news outlets such as Der Spiegel and Süddeutsche Zeitung.