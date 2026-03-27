"Golden convoys". Orban cynically accuses Ukraine of opposing Trump

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is running for re-election, has once again resorted to allegations of alleged Ukrainian interference in his country's internal affairs and criticized the Ukrainian authorities and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Orban lashed out with accusations against Ukraine and Zelensky

In particular, the Hungarian politician, without providing evidence, stated about "evidence received" according to which the President of Ukraine allegedly transferred "billions of dollars" through Hungary in support of the "pro-Ukrainian candidate" from the US Democratic Party and to oppose Donald Trump.

According to Orban, Ukraine is allegedly trying to influence the Hungarian elections as well. Share

They want a pro-Ukrainian candidate. They send Ukrainian agents to us and support the pro-Ukrainian opposition. Viktor Orban Prime Minister of Hungary

The Hungarian Prime Minister also repeated his previous statements about the so-called "golden convoys," which, according to him, allegedly followed not only to Ukraine, but also in the opposite direction, and added that Zelensky is ready to pay "billions" for political support.

⚠️ Another scandal… skeletons just keep falling out of @ZelenskyyUa’s closet. 👀



Billions of dollars were funnelled from Ukraine to the West through Hungary. pic.twitter.com/MjHS5vVTc3 — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) March 27, 2026

In another post, Orban “promises Zelensky” that “there will be no pro-Ukrainian government” in Hungary. He tries to present his refusal to help Ukraine repel Russian aggression as “the power to say ‘no’.”

In this context, he recalled the events of 1989, the migration crisis of 2015-2016, as well as the current European Union initiatives to assist Ukraine, which he criticizes.

As reported, parliamentary elections in Hungary are scheduled for April 12.