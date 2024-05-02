Goods worth ₴ 3 million destroyed in Russian missile attack on Nova Poshta in Odesa
Goods worth ₴ 3 million destroyed in Russian missile attack on Nova Poshta in Odesa

Читати українською
Source:  New post

A Russian attack on the Nova Poshta's depot and post office in Odesa destroyed 15.5 tonnes of orders worth almost UAH 3 million.

Nova Poshta announces the consequences of the Russian attack on 1 June

According to Nova Poshta, there were 904 shipments totalling almost UAH 3 million at the depot and branch.

The missile destroyed not only the buildings but also 15.5 tonnes of orders from online stores. These included equipment, clothes, medicines, toys, etc.

The company is currently looking for the owners of the parcels and calculating the losses. People are promised compensation.

The strike also destroyed the warehouse of the Agromarket store, which sells plants.

What is known about the attack of the Russian Federation on Odesa on May 1

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, said that the city was attacked with ballistic missiles.

The Russian missile attack damaged civilian infrastructure, including postal warehouses, and shattered windows in the surrounding buildings.

At the same time, Nova Poshta reported that Russian troops had hit its branch and sorting depot in Odesa.

A total of 14 people were injured, and one man was hospitalised in moderate condition. All others were treated on the spot.

