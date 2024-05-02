Three people killed in latest ballistic missile strike by Russia on Odesa

Three people were killed and three others hospitalised after Russia's latest missile attack on Odesa on the night of May 1.
Russia’s attack on Odesa on 1st of May
The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports that the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles.
At the same time, the post office of Nova Poshta reported that Russian troops had hit their branch and sorting depot in Odesa.
Fortunately, there were no dead or injured employees.
Footage of the fire was also published there.
On the night of May 1, Russia attacked Odesa with ballistic missiles. The attack killed three people and wounded three others. The injured are being provided with all necessary medical care.
There is damage to civil infrastructure.
Russian attacks on Odesa
On April 29, Russians fired a ballistic missile, previously fitted with a cluster munition, at a location popular with Odesa residents and visitors.
Five people and a dog were killed. 23 people were taken to medical institutions. Eight people are in serious condition, 4 of them are in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-