Three people killed in latest ballistic missile strike by Russia on Odesa

Three people were killed and three others hospitalised after Russia's latest missile attack on Odesa on the night of May 1.

Russia’s attack on Odesa on 1st of May

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports that the attack was carried out with ballistic missiles.

At least 13 people have been reported injured. A massive fire broke out at the site of the hit. Share

At the same time, the post office of Nova Poshta reported that Russian troops had hit their branch and sorting depot in Odesa.

Fortunately, there were no dead or injured employees.

The estimated value of all parcels that were destroyed as a result of the impact will be compensated to customers in full. We will contact all recipients tomorrow. Parcels that were on the way were redirected to branch No. 3 of the Nova Poshta office in Odesa. Share

Footage of the fire was also published there.

There is damage to civil infrastructure.

Russian attacks on Odesa

On April 29, Russians fired a ballistic missile, previously fitted with a cluster munition, at a location popular with Odesa residents and visitors.

Five people and a dog were killed. 23 people were taken to medical institutions. Eight people are in serious condition, 4 of them are in extremely serious condition, including a four-year-old girl.