"Great progress." Trump summed up the results of negotiations with China

According to US President Donald Trump, he and his team were able to achieve significant progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China, which took place in Switzerland.
Points of attention
- The trade war between the two nations, marked by reciprocal tariffs exceeding 100%, may see mutual concessions being made for the benefit of both economies.
- The goal is to have China open up to American business, fostering mutual interests and further progress in trade relations.
Trump is satisfied with the progress of negotiations with China
According to the American leader, the negotiations were held in a "friendly and constructive atmosphere".
Donald Trump also emphasized that official Washington and Beijing managed to discuss many issues and reached many agreements.
It is important to understand that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and US Trade Representative Jamison Greer met in Switzerland with Chinese economic leader He Lifen for negotiations.
According to the White House, they can be the first step towards resolving trade disputes.
The trade war between the US and China, in which the parties have imposed reciprocal tariffs exceeding 100%, has practically frozen trade between the world's two largest economies.
It has only recently become clear that Washington and Beijing are ready to make mutual concessions.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Economics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-