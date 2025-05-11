"Great progress." Trump summed up the results of negotiations with China
"Great progress." Trump summed up the results of negotiations with China

Source:  online.ua

According to US President Donald Trump, he and his team were able to achieve significant progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China, which took place in Switzerland.

Points of attention

  • The trade war between the two nations, marked by reciprocal tariffs exceeding 100%, may see mutual concessions being made for the benefit of both economies.
  • The goal is to have China open up to American business, fostering mutual interests and further progress in trade relations.

According to the American leader, the negotiations were held in a "friendly and constructive atmosphere".

Donald Trump also emphasized that official Washington and Beijing managed to discuss many issues and reached many agreements.

In a friendly but constructive atmosphere, a complete reset of relations was agreed. We want China to open up to American business in the interests of both China and the United States. Great progress has been made.

It is important to understand that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and US Trade Representative Jamison Greer met in Switzerland with Chinese economic leader He Lifen for negotiations.

According to the White House, they can be the first step towards resolving trade disputes.

The trade war between the US and China, in which the parties have imposed reciprocal tariffs exceeding 100%, has practically frozen trade between the world's two largest economies.

It has only recently become clear that Washington and Beijing are ready to make mutual concessions.

