"Great progress." Trump summed up the results of negotiations with China

According to US President Donald Trump, he and his team were able to achieve significant progress in trade negotiations between the United States and China, which took place in Switzerland.

Trump is satisfied with the progress of negotiations with China

According to the American leader, the negotiations were held in a "friendly and constructive atmosphere".

Donald Trump also emphasized that official Washington and Beijing managed to discuss many issues and reached many agreements.

In a friendly but constructive atmosphere, a complete reset of relations was agreed. We want China to open up to American business in the interests of both China and the United States. Great progress has been made. Share

It is important to understand that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant and US Trade Representative Jamison Greer met in Switzerland with Chinese economic leader He Lifen for negotiations.

According to the White House, they can be the first step towards resolving trade disputes.

The trade war between the US and China, in which the parties have imposed reciprocal tariffs exceeding 100%, has practically frozen trade between the world's two largest economies.