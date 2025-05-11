The NAS revealed the real scale of titanium reserves in Ukraine

As stated by Olena Remezova, Doctor of Geological Sciences, Head of the Mineral Resources Department of the Institute of Geological Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, titanium reserves in Ukraine may account for about 20% of the world's reserves.

Titanium reserves in Ukraine are truly impressive

Elena Remezova refuted one of the Russian fakes, for example, that Ukraine has only 1% of titanium reserves.

According to her, the truth is that the best Russian titanium deposit will be worse than the mediocre Ukrainian one.

What is important to understand is that this is what turns Ukraine into one of the main players in the extraction of this strategic metal.

Ukraine is one of the few countries in Europe that can extract titanium. Of the European countries, only Norway extracts it so far, and no one else, - emphasizes the doctor of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine. Share

She also drew attention to the fact that titanium has a lot of applications, and the added value in titanium products is very high.

First of all, we are talking about the military-industrial complex: aircraft, modern ships, weapons.

We also cannot ignore the fact that any mechanical engineering needs titanium.

Olena Remezova also confirmed that in some locations, titanium deposits in Ukraine coincide with lithium deposits.