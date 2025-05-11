The NAS revealed the real scale of titanium reserves in Ukraine
Category
Economics
Publication date

The NAS revealed the real scale of titanium reserves in Ukraine

Titanium reserves in Ukraine are truly impressive
Читати українською
Source:  RBC Ukraine

As stated by Olena Remezova, Doctor of Geological Sciences, Head of the Mineral Resources Department of the Institute of Geological Sciences of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, titanium reserves in Ukraine may account for about 20% of the world's reserves.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine stands out in Europe as one of the few countries capable of extracting titanium, with Norway being the only other European nation currently extracting this metal.
  • The overlap of titanium and lithium deposits in some locations in Ukraine presents additional strategic opportunities for the country's mineral resources sector.

Titanium reserves in Ukraine are truly impressive

Elena Remezova refuted one of the Russian fakes, for example, that Ukraine has only 1% of titanium reserves.

According to her, the truth is that the best Russian titanium deposit will be worse than the mediocre Ukrainian one.

What is important to understand is that this is what turns Ukraine into one of the main players in the extraction of this strategic metal.

Ukraine is one of the few countries in Europe that can extract titanium. Of the European countries, only Norway extracts it so far, and no one else, - emphasizes the doctor of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

She also drew attention to the fact that titanium has a lot of applications, and the added value in titanium products is very high.

First of all, we are talking about the military-industrial complex: aircraft, modern ships, weapons.

We also cannot ignore the fact that any mechanical engineering needs titanium.

Olena Remezova also confirmed that in some locations, titanium deposits in Ukraine coincide with lithium deposits.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Estonia has noticed a change in US policy towards Russia
The US is getting back on track
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
How many peacekeepers can Europe send to Ukraine — Macron's forecast
Macron has dotted all the “i’s”
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Kremlin has already invented a condition for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul
The Kremlin has again begun to make demands on Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?