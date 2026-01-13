Greenland Prime Minister makes public offer to Trump

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has made it clear that the island does not want to be part of the U.S. under any circumstances. He wants to remain part of Denmark, and he is offering Donald Trump to remain allies.
Points of attention
- The Greenland authorities stand firm that the island is not for sale, with both the Prime Ministers of Greenland and Denmark emphasizing the desire for cooperation and alliance.
- Amidst the tensions, the political dialogue revolves around the sovereignty of Greenland and its preference to maintain its current alliances rather than becoming part of the US.
Greenland has clearly stated its position
The head of government once again reiterated that Greenlanders do not want to be part of the US, but instead choose Denmark and NATO.
In addition, he reminded the American authorities that the island is not for sale.
This statement was immediately supported by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.
Against this background, journalists asked politicians what they could offer Donald Trump to end the crisis surrounding Greenland.
Mette Frederiksen responded that Denmark can only remain a "good ally" for Washington.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-