Greenland Prime Minister makes public offer to Trump
Category
World
Publication date

Greenland Prime Minister makes public offer to Trump

Greenland has clearly stated its position
Читати українською
Source:  Dr

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has made it clear that the island does not want to be part of the U.S. under any circumstances. He wants to remain part of Denmark, and he is offering Donald Trump to remain allies.

Points of attention

  • The Greenland authorities stand firm that the island is not for sale, with both the Prime Ministers of Greenland and Denmark emphasizing the desire for cooperation and alliance.
  • Amidst the tensions, the political dialogue revolves around the sovereignty of Greenland and its preference to maintain its current alliances rather than becoming part of the US.

Greenland has clearly stated its position

The head of government once again reiterated that Greenlanders do not want to be part of the US, but instead choose Denmark and NATO.

Our goal and desire is a peaceful dialogue, focused on cooperation, international law and our right to our own territory... We have been talking about this since day one: we want cooperation, we want an alliance. This is what we base our position on.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen

Jens-Frederik Nielsen

Prime Minister of Greenland

In addition, he reminded the American authorities that the island is not for sale.

This statement was immediately supported by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Against this background, journalists asked politicians what they could offer Donald Trump to end the crisis surrounding Greenland.

Mette Frederiksen responded that Denmark can only remain a "good ally" for Washington.

"We can offer to be a good ally, as we have been for many years," she emphasized.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Congress urges military not to follow Trump's order to seize Greenland
Trump challenged in US Congress
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Diplomats expose Trump's new lie about Russia and China
Trump continues to lie publicly
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Help is on the way." The US decided to intervene in the Iranian protests
The White House
Trump addressed Iranian protesters

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?