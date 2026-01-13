Greenland Prime Minister makes public offer to Trump

Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen has made it clear that the island does not want to be part of the U.S. under any circumstances. He wants to remain part of Denmark, and he is offering Donald Trump to remain allies.

Greenland has clearly stated its position

The head of government once again reiterated that Greenlanders do not want to be part of the US, but instead choose Denmark and NATO.

Our goal and desire is a peaceful dialogue, focused on cooperation, international law and our right to our own territory... We have been talking about this since day one: we want cooperation, we want an alliance. This is what we base our position on. Jens-Frederik Nielsen Prime Minister of Greenland

In addition, he reminded the American authorities that the island is not for sale.

This statement was immediately supported by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Against this background, journalists asked politicians what they could offer Donald Trump to end the crisis surrounding Greenland.

Mette Frederiksen responded that Denmark can only remain a "good ally" for Washington.