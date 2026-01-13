"Help is on the way." The US decided to intervene in the Iranian protests

On January 13, US President Donald Trump called on protesters in Iran to seize power institutions and not give up, as the United States is coming to their aid.
Points of attention
- International attention on Iran as crackdown on protests leads to hundreds of civilian casualties
- Will the US intervention lead to significant changes in Iran's political landscape?
Trump addressed Iranian protesters
Trump urged people to continue protests in Iran and said that help is on the way
In addition, the American leader promised that he would help the Iranian people make their country "great again."
It is also worth noting that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicts the rapid fall of the Iranian regime in the coming days:
According to law enforcement officials, several hundred civilians have already been killed in the crackdown on protests in Iran.
