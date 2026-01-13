"Help is on the way." The US decided to intervene in the Iranian protests

On January 13, US President Donald Trump called on protesters in Iran to seize power institutions and not give up, as the United States is coming to their aid.

Trump addressed Iranian protesters

Trump urged people to continue protests in Iran and said that help is on the way

Iranian patriots, KEEP PROTESTING — CAPTURE YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Remember the names of the murderers and rapists. They will pay a high price. I have canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killings of protesters stop. HELP IS COMING. Donald Trump President of the United States

In addition, the American leader promised that he would help the Iranian people make their country "great again."

Photo: screenshot

It is also worth noting that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz predicts the rapid fall of the Iranian regime in the coming days:

If a regime can only hold on to power through violence, then it is effectively finished. I believe we are now witnessing the last days and weeks of this regime. Share

According to law enforcement officials, several hundred civilians have already been killed in the crackdown on protests in Iran.