DIU revealed data of 79 Russian enterprises — they produce drones for the war against Ukraine

Ukrainian intelligence has published data on 79 Russian companies involved in the production and supply of drones for the war against Ukraine.

The GUR notes that this list should become the basis for synchronizing international efforts against Russian "death manufacturers."

In particular, it is proposed to strengthen sanctions, limit the supply of components, and increase control and responsibility.

The published list includes 79 companies involved in the production and supply of drones for the Russian army.

Among them:

enterprises that produce Russian versions of Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs — "Geran" and "Harpy" — JSC "OEZ PPT ALABUGA", LLC "ALBATROS", JSC "IEMZ KUPOL" and others involved in the production process of these UAVs and components for them;

the Zala Aero group of companies, which is part of the Kalashnikov concern and produces the Lancet rangefinders and the Zala reconnaissance rangefinders;

manufacturers of multi-purpose Russian UAVs "Orion" and "Altair" - JSC "KRONSHTADT" and JSC "URAL CIVIL AVIATION PLANT".

The list also includes Russian FPV drone manufacturers who directly supply their products to the occupying forces in Ukraine. They organize fundraising for the Russian army, create pilot schools in the temporarily occupied territories, and modify drones according to the requirements of the Russian military.

In addition, the GUR announced its intention to disclose information about Russian missile manufacturers.

Drone war: Ukraine responds to Russian attacks

Russia has launched a wave of air and drone strikes on Kyiv's power grid since invading Ukraine nearly three years ago. Russian forces have destroyed about half of Ukraine's domestic energy infrastructure and caused complete power outages since the war began.

Last year, Ukrainian forces began escalating their own attacks on the Kremlin's oil and gas facilities, with drones targeting plants deep inside Russia, some hundreds of miles from the border.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have also bombed ammunition factories using kamikaze drones, fired rockets, and sabotaged Russian railways carrying fuel.

On December 22, dozens of Ukrainian drones attacked an oil depot in Russia's Oryol region, the second major strike on the facility this month. While Russia claimed to have shot down 20 drones, footage on social media showed the Steel Horse storage facility on fire.

Last year, Ukraine damaged factories in Tatarstan, which is located more than 750 miles from the border, and St. Petersburg.