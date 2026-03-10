DIU revealed to Zelensky Putin's plan for war in the Middle East

On March 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from the head of the State Security Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko. The president and military intelligence have data on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's intentions to take advantage of the situation in the Middle East and the potential delay of the American military operation.
Points of attention
- President Zelensky emphasizes the need to actively monitor Russian military production and maintain deterrence against potential aggression.
- The revelation of Russian assessments of battlefield losses sheds light on the severity of casualties and the challenges in the ongoing conflicts.
What did the DIU learn about Putin's plans?
As military intelligence has learned, Putin's main goal today is to achieve a protracted war in the Middle East and the Gulf region.
The Kremlin believes that this will make it possible to maximally weaken world pressure on Russia for the war against Ukraine.
Moreover, the Russian dictator hopes to remove the aggressor country from the sanctions of its partners and gain additional resources through fluctuations in oil and gas prices.
In addition, the head of state received important documents regarding the Russian assessment of their losses on the battlefield.
Thus, there was a change in the ratio of Russians killed and wounded, namely, from 100% losses to 62% killed and 38% wounded.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-