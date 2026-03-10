DIU revealed to Zelensky Putin's plan for war in the Middle East
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
On March 10, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky heard a report from the head of the State Security Service of Ukraine, Oleg Ivashchenko. The president and military intelligence have data on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's intentions to take advantage of the situation in the Middle East and the potential delay of the American military operation.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky emphasizes the need to actively monitor Russian military production and maintain deterrence against potential aggression.
  • The revelation of Russian assessments of battlefield losses sheds light on the severity of casualties and the challenges in the ongoing conflicts.

What did the DIU learn about Putin's plans?

As military intelligence has learned, Putin's main goal today is to achieve a protracted war in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

The Kremlin believes that this will make it possible to maximally weaken world pressure on Russia for the war against Ukraine.

Moreover, the Russian dictator hopes to remove the aggressor country from the sanctions of its partners and gain additional resources through fluctuations in oil and gas prices.

There is evidence of Russian intentions to talk about the complete lifting of sanctions on energy. We are deciding on our countermeasures and will inform our partners. I have instructed intelligence to work more actively on Russian military production. We must continue to limit the potential of Russian aggression, despite the geopolitical challenges in the world.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state received important documents regarding the Russian assessment of their losses on the battlefield.

Thus, there was a change in the ratio of Russians killed and wounded, namely, from 100% losses to 62% killed and 38% wounded.

The Russians themselves give in closed official reports the level of their irretrievable losses as 1 million 315 thousand killed and seriously wounded. We have reason to believe that the data on this level of losses is underestimated, Zelensky added.

