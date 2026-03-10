The US lost at least seven of its soldiers and millions of dollars by launching a military operation against Iran. This could not have happened if the team of American leader Donald Trump had listened to Ukraine in time and agreed to Kyiv's advantageous offer.

Trump rejected a very advantageous offer from Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, six months ago, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the United States to buy its battle-tested technologies for shooting down Iranian-made attack drones.

Official Kyiv tried to convince Washington that these technologies would help save the lives of American soldiers and their allies in the war in the Middle East.

Donald Trump's team then rejected this offer from Ukraine, but when real fighting began, the White House realized how wrong it was.

The rejection of Ukraine's offer is seen as one of the administration's biggest tactical miscalculations since the bombing of Iran began on February 28, two US officials told the media, the publication emphasizes.

What is important to understand is that it was cheap Iranian drones that caused the deaths of seven US servicemen, and their interception cost the US military millions of dollars.