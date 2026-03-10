Ukraine could have saved the US from a serious tactical mistake — Trump ruined everything
Category
World
Publication date

Ukraine could have saved the US from a serious tactical mistake — Trump ruined everything

Trump rejected a very advantageous offer from Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Axios

The US lost at least seven of its soldiers and millions of dollars by launching a military operation against Iran. This could not have happened if the team of American leader Donald Trump had listened to Ukraine in time and agreed to Kyiv's advantageous offer.

Points of attention

  • Iranian drones proved to be dangerous for the US and their allies, highlighting the importance of advanced technologies in modern warfare.
  • The US military faced significant financial costs due to the interception of Iranian drones, underscoring the impact of strategic decisions in military operations.

Trump rejected a very advantageous offer from Ukraine

As journalists managed to find out, six months ago, the team of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered the United States to buy its battle-tested technologies for shooting down Iranian-made attack drones.

Official Kyiv tried to convince Washington that these technologies would help save the lives of American soldiers and their allies in the war in the Middle East.

Donald Trump's team then rejected this offer from Ukraine, but when real fighting began, the White House realized how wrong it was.

The rejection of Ukraine's offer is seen as one of the administration's biggest tactical miscalculations since the bombing of Iran began on February 28, two US officials told the media, the publication emphasizes.

What is important to understand is that it was cheap Iranian drones that caused the deaths of seven US servicemen, and their interception cost the US military millions of dollars.

"If there was a tactical error or blunder we made on the eve of this [war in Iran], this was it," one of the American officials admitted to reporters.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia wants to occupy border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions — what is the goal?
What the Russian army has planned in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to break through 12 kilometers into Russian positions
The breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front was clearly planned
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck Russian fuel depots, electronic warfare station, and UAV control point
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers continue to weaken the Russian army

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?