The Ukrainian Defense Forces began thorough preparations for assault operations in the Oleksandrivka direction at the end of last year. As part of this, assault units were deployed there for a surprise strike on the Russian army.

The breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front was clearly planned

The commander of the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, Dmytro "Perun" Filatov, spoke about the plans and successes of Ukrainian soldiers.

He draws attention to the fact that offensive actions in the Oleksandrivka direction and in the Hulyaipol area are actually the only plan.

But it was not concentrated in the Hulyaipol area. For example, we entered the area between Dobropillya (Zaporizhzhya region, — ed.) and Novy Zaporizhzhia to inflict a flanking blow on the enemy, to press him there, so that this would become a prerequisite for the further liberation of the Dnipropetrovsk region, — Filatov explained. Share

He also officially confirmed that his soldiers were able to break through the enemy's defenses 12 kilometers deep into Russian positions.

However, it is important to understand that these actions do not yet constitute a "counteroffensive." Dmytro "Perun" Filatov himself considers these achievements to be "a minor success."