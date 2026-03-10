Russia wants to occupy border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions — what is the goal?
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia wants to occupy border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions — what is the goal?

What the Russian army has planned in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

Russian invaders plan to seize border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The enemy's main goal at the moment is to form a 20-kilometer "buffer zone" along the border.

Points of attention

  • The 'North' group in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions is focused on establishing a 'zone of influence' according to the Russian invaders' plans.
  • The Russian army's goal is to occupy more border villages, potentially with forces ranging from an assault company to a battalion scale.

What the Russian army has planned in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions

The statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the Joint Forces Group, Mykhailo Drapaty.

According to him, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to occupy more and more border villages in the Sumy region.

What is important to understand is that this happens in places where the front does not pass.

Drapatiy drew attention to the fact that this is about so-called "tactical distraction actions."

We cannot say that this is a "secondary front" or "a front for drawing our forces away", it's just that each Russian group has its own tasks. The "North" group, which stands opposite us in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, is a buffer zone or, as they themselves call it, a "zone of influence".

Mykhailo Drapaty

Mykhailo Drapaty

Commander of the Joint Forces Group

Against this background, he officially confirmed that there are currently 12 areas within which the enemy — with forces ranging from an assault company to, possibly, a battalion — will attempt to expand its zone of control.

First of all, we are talking about the Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, and Zolochiv directions.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump gave Putin advice on Ukraine during new talks
The White House
Trump spoke about his conversation with Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Russian army UAV control points
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 4 Russian army UAV control points
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The enemy suffers critical losses in manpower and equipment — Syrskyi
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Syrsky assessed the situation on the front

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?