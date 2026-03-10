Russia wants to occupy border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions — what is the goal?

Russian invaders plan to seize border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The enemy's main goal at the moment is to form a 20-kilometer "buffer zone" along the border.
Points of attention
- The 'North' group in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions is focused on establishing a 'zone of influence' according to the Russian invaders' plans.
- The Russian army's goal is to occupy more border villages, potentially with forces ranging from an assault company to a battalion scale.
What the Russian army has planned in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions
The statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the Joint Forces Group, Mykhailo Drapaty.
According to him, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to occupy more and more border villages in the Sumy region.
What is important to understand is that this happens in places where the front does not pass.
Drapatiy drew attention to the fact that this is about so-called "tactical distraction actions."
Against this background, he officially confirmed that there are currently 12 areas within which the enemy — with forces ranging from an assault company to, possibly, a battalion — will attempt to expand its zone of control.
First of all, we are talking about the Krasnopil, Velykopysariv, and Zolochiv directions.
