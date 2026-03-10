Russia wants to occupy border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions — what is the goal?

Russian invaders plan to seize border villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. The enemy's main goal at the moment is to form a 20-kilometer "buffer zone" along the border.

What the Russian army has planned in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions

The statement on this occasion was made by the commander of the Joint Forces Group, Mykhailo Drapaty.

According to him, the Russian invaders are doing everything possible to occupy more and more border villages in the Sumy region.

What is important to understand is that this happens in places where the front does not pass.

Drapatiy drew attention to the fact that this is about so-called "tactical distraction actions."

We cannot say that this is a "secondary front" or "a front for drawing our forces away", it's just that each Russian group has its own tasks. The "North" group, which stands opposite us in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, is a buffer zone or, as they themselves call it, a "zone of influence". Mykhailo Drapaty Commander of the Joint Forces Group

Against this background, he officially confirmed that there are currently 12 areas within which the enemy — with forces ranging from an assault company to, possibly, a battalion — will attempt to expand its zone of control.