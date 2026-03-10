Ukraine struck Russian fuel depots, electronic warfare station, and UAV control point
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in order to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian army, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out a series of successful attacks on enemy military facilities. These operations were carried out on the night of March 10.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine emphasized the strategic importance of these targeted strikes in weakening the enemy forces.
  • Stay informed on the latest developments as Ukraine's military continues to implement operations to curtail Russian aggression and preserve Ukraine's sovereignty.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to weaken the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Defense Forces of Ukraine, using drones, carried out a targeted strike on fuel and lubricants warehouses near Koptevye and Makiivka.

Moreover, Ukrainian soldiers successfully struck an electronic warfare station in the Donetsk region.

Another target was an enemy UAV attack control point near Myrnograd, as well as an enemy artillery unit in the vicinity of Sukhetske and an artillery gun near Dorozhnyanka, Donetsk region.

Ukrainian military also inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower concentrations in the areas of Novomykolaivka (TOT of Zaporizhzhia region), Selydovoye (TOT of Donetsk region), and Pokrovsk.

Ukrainian defenders promise to continue to systematically implement operations aimed at weakening offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian army.

"To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" — emphasized the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

