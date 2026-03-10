Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in Sloviansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in Sloviansk

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia's new attack on Slavyansk - what are the consequences?
Читати українською

On March 10, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on the central part of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. According to the latest reports, four civilians were killed and another 20 civilians were injured.

Points of attention

  • The number of casualties may rise as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the Russian shelling.
  • The international community is closely monitoring the situation in Sloviansk to ensure justice for the victims and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.

Russia's new attack on Slavyansk - what are the consequences?

The enemy air attack began on the morning of March 10.

This time, the Russian invaders targeted a residential development and hit an apartment building.

According to the latest reports, six high-rise buildings and about ten cars were damaged as a result of the attacks.

Photo: VadymFilashkin/14039

"Once again, a cynical attack on civilians. This time, the Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the center of Sloviansk. Currently, it is known that 6 high-rise buildings and 10 cars were damaged."

Vadym Filashkin

Vadym Filashkin

Head of the Donetsk OAV

Later, it became known that the number of wounded in Sloviansk had increased to 20, while the number of dead had not changed - this is information as of 3:30 p.m.

Photo: VadymFilashkin/14039

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched.

Photo: VadymFilashkin/14039

The final consequences of the shelling are being determined, so the number of dead and injured may increase.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to break through 12 kilometers into Russian positions
The breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front was clearly planned
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine struck Russian fuel depots, electronic warfare station, and UAV control point
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian soldiers continue to weaken the Russian army
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine could have saved the US from a serious tactical mistake — Trump ruined everything
Trump rejected a very advantageous offer from Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?