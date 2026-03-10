Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in Sloviansk

On March 10, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on the central part of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. According to the latest reports, four civilians were killed and another 20 civilians were injured.

The enemy air attack began on the morning of March 10.

This time, the Russian invaders targeted a residential development and hit an apartment building.

According to the latest reports, six high-rise buildings and about ten cars were damaged as a result of the attacks.

"Once again, a cynical attack on civilians. This time, the Russians dropped three aerial bombs on the center of Sloviansk. Currently, it is known that 6 high-rise buildings and 10 cars were damaged." Vadym Filashkin Head of the Donetsk OAV

Later, it became known that the number of wounded in Sloviansk had increased to 20, while the number of dead had not changed - this is information as of 3:30 p.m.

Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched.

