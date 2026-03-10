Russian invaders killed 4 civilians in Sloviansk

On March 10, Russian invaders launched an airstrike on the central part of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast. According to the latest reports, four civilians were killed and another 20 civilians were injured.
Points of attention
- The number of casualties may rise as authorities continue to assess the full extent of the damage caused by the Russian shelling.
- The international community is closely monitoring the situation in Sloviansk to ensure justice for the victims and hold the perpetrators accountable for their actions.
Russia's new attack on Slavyansk - what are the consequences?
The enemy air attack began on the morning of March 10.
This time, the Russian invaders targeted a residential development and hit an apartment building.
According to the latest reports, six high-rise buildings and about ten cars were damaged as a result of the attacks.
Later, it became known that the number of wounded in Sloviansk had increased to 20, while the number of dead had not changed - this is information as of 3:30 p.m.
Under the procedural guidance of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation into the fact of a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) was launched.
The final consequences of the shelling are being determined, so the number of dead and injured may increase.
