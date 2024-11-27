Has not served in the army and has no experience. Trump chose a businessman as the head of the US Navy

US President-elect Donald Trump has decided on a candidate for the position of head of the US Navy. Businessman John Phelan is applying for this post.
What is known about the candidate for the position of the head of the US Navy, John Phelan
John Phelan is the founder and chairman of Rugger Management LLC, an investment firm based in Florida. Previously, he worked as a managing partner at MSD Capital, a private equity firm.
American media point out that Phelan, who is being considered for the position of head of the Navy, has no military service in his experience. He actively supports the Republican Party and the Trump campaign. In April, Phelan donated more than $834,000 to Trump's joint committee, and in August he hosted him at his home in Aspen, Colorado, during a charity event.
Phelan's nomination to head the Navy will require confirmation by the Senate, where the Republican Party will hold a majority next year.
The new Trump administration
Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump announced several key appointments in his incoming administration. Many of the new high-ranking officials were previously noted for their skeptical views on Ukraine.
In particular, the veteran and Fox News TV presenter Pete Hegseth was elected to the position of Secretary of Defense.
Tulsi Gabbard, who previously spread anti-Ukrainian statements and mentioned "biolaboratories" in Ukraine, became a candidate for the post of director of US national intelligence.
Trump also identified candidates for the positions of secretary of state, attorney general and other heads of National Intelligence.
