Has not served in the army and has no experience. Trump chose a businessman as the head of the US Navy

US President-elect Donald Trump has decided on a candidate for the position of head of the US Navy. Businessman John Phelan is applying for this post.

What is known about the candidate for the position of the head of the US Navy, John Phelan

John will be a tremendous asset to our Navy and a trusted leader in implementing my America First course. Donald Trump The future president of the United States

John Phelan is the founder and chairman of Rugger Management LLC, an investment firm based in Florida. Previously, he worked as a managing partner at MSD Capital, a private equity firm.

American media point out that Phelan, who is being considered for the position of head of the Navy, has no military service in his experience. He actively supports the Republican Party and the Trump campaign. In April, Phelan donated more than $834,000 to Trump's joint committee, and in August he hosted him at his home in Aspen, Colorado, during a charity event.

Phelan's nomination to head the Navy will require confirmation by the Senate, where the Republican Party will hold a majority next year.

The new Trump administration

Recently, US President-elect Donald Trump announced several key appointments in his incoming administration. Many of the new high-ranking officials were previously noted for their skeptical views on Ukraine.