"Have no illusions!". Sibiga appeals to the EU over Russian shelling of Ukraine
On August 30, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga took part online in the informal meeting of foreign ministers of the EU member states in the "Anthem" format, which took place in Copenhagen.

Sibiga called on the EU to force Russia to peace

Andriy Sybiga informed European partners about the intensification of Russian air terror against peaceful Ukrainian cities. He expressed gratitude to the EU and its member states for their firm response to the shelling and support for Ukraine in general.

Over six hundred Russian drones and missiles of various types have attacked cities and communities across the country. Again, civilians have been killed and injured, and critical infrastructure has been damaged. The day before yesterday, about a hundred civilian facilities were damaged in Kyiv, including the diplomatic missions of the EU and Azerbaijan, and the British Council.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that Russia's recent attacks on the EU mission in Kyiv and the American factory in Transcarpathia are a signal to Europe and the United States: Putin is not going to stop the war, and he must be forced to do so.

Andriy Sybiga informed his partners about Russia's further aggressive plans and emphasized that Moscow is currently not showing any signs of readiness for a real peace process and an end to the war. Russia is not changing its rhetoric and continues to issue ultimatums.

Russia remains an existential threat to all of Europe and the transatlantic space and does not abandon its aggressive intentions. It is important that no one has any illusions. Strategies regarding Russia and the peace process must be realistic and cannot be based on false assumptions.

The Minister called on allies to continue to build diplomatic momentum. He recalled that national security advisors are currently actively working on developing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Putin must realize that continuing this war threatens both his regime and himself. Either he stops now or faces serious consequences. This is the strategy of peace through strength.

The Foreign Minister also informed European partners about important meetings and negotiations next week, and called on them to fully mobilize diplomatically, maintain unwavering support for Ukraine in confronting Russian aggression, and take steps to restore a just peace.

