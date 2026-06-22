Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga warned that official Kyiv will mirror all unfriendly steps towards Ukraine, referring to the scandalous decisions of the Polish authorities.

Sybiga stressed that Ukraine will not ignore oppression from other states

The Foreign Minister decided to comment on the latest escalation in Polish-Ukrainian relations.

He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has always valued relations with Poland and was also grateful for the help and support.

According to Sibig, it is currently extremely important not to politicize sensitive issues of the historical past and leave them to historians.

Disrespect for the President of Ukraine is not only about orders. It is about disrespect for the Ukrainian soldier, for the Ukrainian people, for our right to have a history. We will not tolerate this... We will mirror all steps, especially if these steps are unfriendly, disrespectful to our country. The time for inattention has passed. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

He also emphasized that Polish President Karol Nawrocki acted as a destroyer of the positive developments that have been achieved recently.