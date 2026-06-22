Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga warned that official Kyiv will mirror all unfriendly steps towards Ukraine, referring to the scandalous decisions of the Polish authorities.
Points of attention
- Sybiga stresses the significance of respecting Ukraine's history, people, and sovereignty, vowing not to tolerate disrespect from other states.
- The article highlights the escalating tensions in Polish-Ukrainian relations and the commitment of Ukraine to defending its interests and sovereignty.
Sybiga stressed that Ukraine will not ignore oppression from other states
The Foreign Minister decided to comment on the latest escalation in Polish-Ukrainian relations.
He drew attention to the fact that Ukraine has always valued relations with Poland and was also grateful for the help and support.
According to Sibig, it is currently extremely important not to politicize sensitive issues of the historical past and leave them to historians.
He also emphasized that Polish President Karol Nawrocki acted as a destroyer of the positive developments that have been achieved recently.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-