Former member of the Polish Sejm Piotr Vogler has officially announced that he is returning his award to President Karol Nawrocki. The politician is thus publicly protesting against the deprivation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

Vogler is outraged by Navrotsky's decision

Symbolically, I am returning my award to this resident as a sign of protest against the senseless decision to deprive him of the Order of the President of Ukraine, Fighting Ukraine! Piotr Vogler Former member of the Polish Sejm

He made it clear that this was not a gesture addressed to the president who presented Zelensky with the award — that is, Andrzej Duda — but to Karol Navrocki himself.

According to Vogler, the latter is increasingly mocking Poland and "all of us."