Former member of the Polish Sejm Piotr Vogler has officially announced that he is returning his award to President Karol Nawrocki. The politician is thus publicly protesting against the deprivation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.
Points of attention
- This gesture is not directed at the award presenter Andrzej Duda but at Navrocki himself, whom Vogler accused of mocking Poland and its citizens.
- Vogler denounces the decision as 'terrible' and labels Navrocki as 'a mistake,' underscoring his solidarity with Ukraine and his condemnation of perceived injustice.
Vogler is outraged by Navrotsky's decision
He made it clear that this was not a gesture addressed to the president who presented Zelensky with the award — that is, Andrzej Duda — but to Karol Navrocki himself.
According to Vogler, the latter is increasingly mocking Poland and "all of us."
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- Додати до обраного
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- Politics
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- Додати до обраного
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- Ukraine
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- Додати до обраного
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