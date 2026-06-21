"This is terrible!". Former deputy of the Polish Sejm stood up for Ukraine and announced a protest to Navrotsky
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Politics
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"This is terrible!". Former deputy of the Polish Sejm stood up for Ukraine and announced a protest to Navrotsky

Vogler is outraged by Navrotsky's decision
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Former member of the Polish Sejm Piotr Vogler has officially announced that he is returning his award to President Karol Nawrocki. The politician is thus publicly protesting against the deprivation of Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy of the Order of the White Eagle.

Points of attention

  • This gesture is not directed at the award presenter Andrzej Duda but at Navrocki himself, whom Vogler accused of mocking Poland and its citizens.
  • Vogler denounces the decision as 'terrible' and labels Navrocki as 'a mistake,' underscoring his solidarity with Ukraine and his condemnation of perceived injustice.

Vogler is outraged by Navrotsky's decision

Symbolically, I am returning my award to this resident as a sign of protest against the senseless decision to deprive him of the Order of the President of Ukraine, Fighting Ukraine!

Piotr Vogler

Piotr Vogler

Former member of the Polish Sejm

He made it clear that this was not a gesture addressed to the president who presented Zelensky with the award — that is, Andrzej Duda — but to Karol Navrocki himself.

According to Vogler, the latter is increasingly mocking Poland and "all of us."

What this gentleman, who is called the president, has done and continues to do is terrible, and for me he is not the president of my country, but only a mistake, and I am still waiting for the Central Election Commission to recount the votes... because I still do not know the final results of these elections," the former Polish deputy emphasized.

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