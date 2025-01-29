Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the actions and statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are aimed at prolonging the war and avoiding real peace negotiations.
- Zelensky stressed that Russian aggression began 11 years ago and is now full-scale.
- According to the President of Ukraine, there is currently a chance to achieve real peace, but Putin is ignoring it.
Zelenskyy revealed the meaning of Putin's new statements
The Head of State draws attention to the fact that 11 years ago, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched a hybrid war against Ukraine, which it made full-scale in 2022.
As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, there is now a chance to achieve real peace, but it is the Russian dictator Putin who is doing everything to either continue killing on a full-scale instead of peace, or to get a pause in order to then, by delivering hybrid strikes, prepare a new full-scale invasion.
Against this background, the Ukrainian leader called on world leaders to take into account the mistakes of the past and join efforts to force Russia to peace.
Putin wants to "allocate people" for talks with Zelensky
According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, he is allegedly ready for negotiations with Ukraine to end the war and can "select people" who will conduct these negotiations.
Putin began to claim that "one can negotiate with anyone."
In addition, the Russian dictator began to cynically lie that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could not sign anything because of his "illegitimacy."
According to Putin, the issue is the final signing of the documents.
