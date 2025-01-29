He is afraid. Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new statement
Category
Politics
Publication date

He is afraid. Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new statement

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
He is afraid. Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new statement
Читати українською

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the actions and statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are aimed at prolonging the war and avoiding real peace negotiations.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky stressed that Russian aggression began 11 years ago and is now full-scale.
  • According to the President of Ukraine, there is currently a chance to achieve real peace, but Putin is ignoring it.

Zelenskyy revealed the meaning of Putin's new statements

Putin has reaffirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and doing everything he can to drag out the war. His every move and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that 11 years ago, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched a hybrid war against Ukraine, which it made full-scale in 2022.

As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, there is now a chance to achieve real peace, but it is the Russian dictator Putin who is doing everything to either continue killing on a full-scale instead of peace, or to get a pause in order to then, by delivering hybrid strikes, prepare a new full-scale invasion.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader called on world leaders to take into account the mistakes of the past and join efforts to force Russia to peace.

Putin wants to "allocate people" for talks with Zelensky

According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, he is allegedly ready for negotiations with Ukraine to end the war and can "select people" who will conduct these negotiations.

Putin began to claim that "one can negotiate with anyone."

In addition, the Russian dictator began to cynically lie that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could not sign anything because of his "illegitimacy."

But if he (Zelensky — ed.) wants to participate in the negotiations, then I will select people who will lead these negotiations.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator

According to Putin, the issue is the final signing of the documents.

"This is a very important issue that should guarantee the security of both Ukraine and Russia for a serious long-term historical perspective. There should be no blunder, no inconsistency," the dictator added cynically.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin sent a signal to Russians after Trump's ultimatum
Putin refuses to end the war against Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin invented a new excuse to continue the war against Ukraine
Putin continues to spout nonsense
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
DIU attacked an oil depot in the Tula region — sources
DIU continues to attack Russian oil depots

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?