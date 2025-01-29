He is afraid. Zelenskyy reacted to Putin's new statement

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the actions and statements of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are aimed at prolonging the war and avoiding real peace negotiations.

Zelenskyy revealed the meaning of Putin's new statements

Putin has reaffirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and doing everything he can to drag out the war. His every move and all his cynical tricks are aimed at making the war endless. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State draws attention to the fact that 11 years ago, the aggressor country of the Russian Federation launched a hybrid war against Ukraine, which it made full-scale in 2022.

As Volodymyr Zelensky noted, there is now a chance to achieve real peace, but it is the Russian dictator Putin who is doing everything to either continue killing on a full-scale instead of peace, or to get a pause in order to then, by delivering hybrid strikes, prepare a new full-scale invasion.

Against this background, the Ukrainian leader called on world leaders to take into account the mistakes of the past and join efforts to force Russia to peace.

Putin wants to "allocate people" for talks with Zelensky

According to the illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, he is allegedly ready for negotiations with Ukraine to end the war and can "select people" who will conduct these negotiations.

Putin began to claim that "one can negotiate with anyone."

In addition, the Russian dictator began to cynically lie that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky could not sign anything because of his "illegitimacy."

But if he (Zelensky — ed.) wants to participate in the negotiations, then I will select people who will lead these negotiations. Vladimir Putin Russian dictator

According to Putin, the issue is the final signing of the documents.