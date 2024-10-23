He praised Hitler. The former chief of staff of the White House revealed the shocking truth about Trump
Publication date

He praised Hitler. The former chief of staff of the White House revealed the shocking truth about Trump

Trump does not hide his sympathy for dictators and murderers
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

As the former chief of staff of the White House, John Kelly, admitted to journalists, ex-president Donald Trump many times praised the German dictator Adolf Hitler, who started the Second World War.

Points of attention

  • Donald Trump praised the German dictator Adolf Hitler many times, for which he was accused of sympathizing with dictators and murderers.
  • The former White House chief of staff warns of the risk of a return to authoritarianism if Trump becomes president again.
  • The Republican's team denies all the allegations.

According to Kelly, there is a risk that the Republican leader will rule as a dictator if he returns to the White House.

Moreover, he drew attention to the fact that Donald Trump meets the definition of a "fascist" and also "does not understand history and the Constitution."

As the ex-chief of staff of the White House recalls, there was a case when a Republican told him the following phrase: "Hitler did some good things."

John Kelly can confirm earlier reports that Trump has repeatedly spoken positively about the Nazi leader.

The former president is definitely very right-wing, he's definitely authoritarian, he admires people who are dictators—he said that. So he certainly falls under the general definition of a fascist, the politician explained.

Trump's team again denies everything

According to the ex-chief of staff of the White House, the Republican leader is "certainly the only president who has practically rejected what America is about, and what makes America America, in terms of the Constitution, the values, the way we look at everything, including the seven "I and the government".

Stephen Chung, the representative of Trump's election campaign, immediately reacted to these loud statements. He went on to claim that Kelly was "absolutely disgraced by making up these exposed stories".

In the material of the publication, there are several more statements of the former chief of staff of the White House regarding the topic of German generals around Hitler, as well as Americans who died in the First World War.

In response to them, the journalists added that earlier Trump's campaign headquarters also denied that the candidate from the Republican Party had ever said something similar.

