He took part in the occupation of Avdiivka. The commander of the assault squad was arrested in the Russian Federation

In Russia, the commander of the assault squad of the 110th motorized rifle brigade, Volodymyr Novikov, known by the call sign "White", was detained.

As analysts note, the Russian actress Yana Poplavska and several so-called "military officers" stated that Novikov was detained on September 13.

Poplavska turned to the Minister of Defense Andrii Belousov with a request to return Novikov to the front, emphasizing his important role in the capture of Avdiyivka and Krasnohorivka. She also noted that he has three state orders for courage and received support from subordinates who demanded his release.

Novikov's supporters say his arrest is related to his attempt to stop the supply of drugs by Russian military Chechens, who later filed a complaint.

Other military bloggers speculate that the detention may be a consequence of his initiatives in training soldiers and convicts from the "Storm-Z" unit to counter Ukrainian drones.

Novikov was probably involved in the development of a "small sky capture" system to combat drones, which did not comply with official protocols.

The media also linked Novikov's arrest to the deaths of prominent Russian bloggers and drone operators.

ISW analysts note that the Russian command has repeatedly fired and detained popular and effective commanders who expressed dissatisfaction with the slow progress of military operations and constant problems.

The Russian military leadership continues to reduce the number of independent military innovators and specialists in an effort to centralize management, support the pace of the offensive in the Donetsk region, and compensate for the shortage of personnel, the report says. Share

In the Russian Federation, a defense worker was convicted for supporting Ukraine

Earlier in the Russian Federation, the leading engineer of the machine-building design bureau "Rayduga" was sentenced to three years in prison. Bereznyak Serhiy Krasyuk for the inscriptions on the key tags "Glory to Ukraine" and "Putin the thief".

It is noted that 46-year-old Serhiy Krasyuk was indicted under Part 2 of Art. 280.3 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

After discovering these inscriptions, the head of security blocked the doors and conducted a complete evacuation of the plant's employees, which stopped the work of the enterprise for 50 minutes and caused damages in the amount of 237 thousand rubles.

It was this that became the reason for initiating a case about "discrediting" the army, which led to obstacles to work.