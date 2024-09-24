He was preparing a Russian missile attack on his brigade. A military man was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason

The SBU detained a military man in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason. The suspect was correcting Russian missile strikes on his armed forces brigade and planned to flee to Russia.
- A military man was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason and cooperation with Russian intelligence.
- The suspect directed a missile attack on his own brigade of the Armed Forces and planned to flee to Russia.
- The perpetrator faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property for treason in wartime.
- Find out how the suspect cooperated with Russian intelligence and what his intentions were regarding the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
- The security service seized evidence from the suspect that indicates his treasonous actions and plans to participate in the war in Ukraine.
What is known about the arrested traitor
According to the investigation, the 45-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who was mobilized in August of this year, was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence.
He was tasked with correcting an airstrike on one of his brigade's units. In exchange, he received a promise of "evacuation" to Russia, where he planned to join the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to participate in the war against Ukraine.
During the search, mobile phones were seized from the detainee, which he used to communicate with the Russian special service.
What punishment is the detainee facing?
On the basis of the received evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).
The perpetrator is currently in custody without bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.
