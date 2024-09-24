He was preparing a Russian missile attack on his brigade. A military man was detained in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason

The SBU detained a military man in Kharkiv on suspicion of treason. The suspect was correcting Russian missile strikes on his armed forces brigade and planned to flee to Russia.

What is known about the arrested traitor

According to the investigation, the 45-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who was mobilized in August of this year, was remotely recruited by Russian military intelligence.

He was tasked with correcting an airstrike on one of his brigade's units. In exchange, he received a promise of "evacuation" to Russia, where he planned to join the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation to participate in the war against Ukraine.

To direct the fire, the suspect marked the "target" locations on the Google map and sent a screenshot to the Russian curator. In addition, he conducted preliminary reconnaissance in the area of combat positions of the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces, which the Russian forces planned to bypass during the missile attack, the SBU reported.

During the search, mobile phones were seized from the detainee, which he used to communicate with the Russian special service.

What punishment is the detainee facing?

On the basis of the received evidence, the investigators of the Security Service informed the defendant of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law).