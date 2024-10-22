He was preparing the murder of an Odessa businessman. Ukraine exposed an agent of the special services of the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained an agent of the Russian special services. He was preparing the murder of the head of a public formation in Odesa.
Points of attention
- Ukraine exposed an agent of the Russian special services who planned to kill the head of a public formation in Odesa.
- Law enforcement officers staged the murder of a businessman, the agent received a photo and video as proof of the completed order.
- On suspicion, the perpetrator was presented with articles of Part 2 of Art. 15, item 6, item 11, part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code and Part 1 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention.
- By this time, the police, together with the SBU, are establishing the motives of the crime and possible persons involved.
- The pre-trial investigation into the attempted murder in Odesa continues, all the circumstances of the case are being considered.
How was the operation
As noted, as a result of the special operation carried out by the law enforcement officers, the customer who organized the commission of the crime was detained. He turned out to be a 43-year-old resident of another region.
Law enforcement officers staged the murder of a 56-year-old resident of Odesa, a businessman, the head of one of the public organizations, took a photo and a video as proof of the "fulfilled" order and gave it to the "executor" of the crime to hand over to the customer.
While receiving the "report", the latter was detained.
According to sources, it is about a 56-year-old resident of Odesa, businessman Hennadiy Beibutyan, whose "murder" was previously reported by the mass media.
The organizer was to be paid 80,000 dollars for killing a person, of which 70,000 dollars he promised the executor.
During the arrest, the policemen seized the object, which is believed to be a hand grenade, and sent it for examination.
What punishment is the detainee facing?
Police investigators informed the defendant of the suspicion of attempted murder, committed for selfish reasons on the order, under Part 2 of Art. 15, item 6, item 11, part 2 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code, as well as in the illegal handling of explosive devices under Part 1 of Art. 263 of the CCU.
The court has already chosen a preventive measure for the suspect in the form of continuing in custody without alternative. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Currently, the Police, together with the SBU, are establishing the motives of the crime and other persons who may be involved in it.
More on the topic
