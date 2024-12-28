According to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, 85,000 subscribers in Kharkiv are currently without heating due to the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on energy facilities in the city on December 25.

What is known about heating problems in Kharkiv?

Sinegubov noted that another 27,000 residents of the Kharkiv region also do not have heating.

The head of the OVA emphasized that the restoration of heating in Kharkiv and the Kharkiv region is currently underway.

What is known about the large-scale attack by the Russian army on Kharkiv on December 25?

The criminal army of the Russian Federation massively attacked Kharkiv on December 25, launching 12 missiles at the city.

As a result of the attack, more than a thousand residential buildings in Kharkiv were left without heating .

After the shelling, the government gave permission to temporarily not turn off the lights in Kharkiv and the region until the supply of heat and hot water is restored.

Meanwhile, Sinegubov noted that over the past day, Russian occupiers attacked Kupyansk, the village of Vodyana Balka, and the village of Lyubivka with strike drones.

In the village of Ridkodub, a local resident was injured as a result of an enemy attack. He was hospitalized.

In the area of the settlement of Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction, over the past day, there have been two enemy assaults on the positions of our defenders.

Five attacks by the invaders took place in the Kupyansk direction. The defense forces repelled the enemy's offensive actions near Petropavlivka and Lozova.

As a result of intensified evacuation measures, 26 people were evacuated from the Kupyansk and Boriv directions (including 1 child):

The remaining population subject to evacuation in the Kupyansk direction is 6,782 people, including 135 people on the left bank of the city of Kupyansk. The remaining population subject to evacuation in the Borivska community (29 settlements) is 1,617 people.