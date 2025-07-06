Heating season. Zelenskyy announced important decisions
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is ready to sign important agreements
Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that an agreement with European allies on the supply of energy resources in preparation for the heating season will soon be signed.

Points of attention

  • Upcoming conferences in Rome focus on the restoration of Ukraine, with recent developments regarding the Ukraine Recovery Fund.
  • Currently, Ukraine faces no high risk of electricity outages even during peak consumption, ensuring stability during hot days.

We have a list of absolutely clear goals in preparation for the next heating season. There are things that I have discussed at the highest political level with European leaders.

According to the head of state, agreements are being prepared for implementation at the level of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Energy, and Naftogaz.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the signing of agreements with allies will take place next week (July 7-13).

In addition, it is indicated that conferences on the restoration of Ukraine are planned in Rome.

By the way, on July 5, it became known that one of the largest investment companies in the world, BlackRock Inc., stopped searching for investors for the Ukraine Recovery Fund, which was to be presented at the conference on the recovery of Ukraine.

This happened in early 2025 after Donald Trump won the US presidential election.

What is important to understand is that in Ukraine there is currently no high risk of introducing electricity outage schedules even during peak consumption on hot days.

