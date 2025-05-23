Heroes' Day of Ukraine. What is important to know about the holiday and its history

May 23 - Heroes' Day of Ukraine - a special and important holiday during which Ukrainians honor the memory of their compatriots who gave their lives in the struggle for the freedom and independence of their homeland.

Heroes' Day of Ukraine — the most important facts about the holiday

What is important to understand is that the idea of the holiday first arose among Ukrainian nationalists.

It was introduced by a resolution of the Second Great Assembly of the OUN, which took place in April 1941 in Krakow.

The date of May 23 was not chosen by chance. On May 3, the ideologist of Ukrainian independence, Mykola Mikhnovsky, died under controversial circumstances. On May 23 and 25, Soviet agents killed the leaders of the Ukrainian liberation movement, Yevhen Konovalets and Symon Petliura, — the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reminds. Share

Photo: facebook.com/GeneralStaff.ua

In addition, it is noted that the Day of Heroes of Ukraine during World War II and after its end was celebrated by members of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists and soldiers of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army.

Ukrainians often held “mass” holiday gatherings. People gathered near the graves of local heroes, sang the national anthem of Ukraine and the anthem of the OUN.

After the collapse of the USSR, the holiday began to rapidly gain popularity, especially in western Ukraine.

Despite the fact that it is not official, the tradition of honoring heroes on May 23 is growing stronger.