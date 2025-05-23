Russians destroyed an enterprise building in Poltava region
Ukraine


Details of Russia's attack on Poltava region
Source:  online.ua

On the night of May 23, Russian invaders carried out a massive UAV attack on the Poltava region. As a result of a direct hit and falling debris, a building of one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk community was destroyed.

Points of attention

  • More than 270 subscribers in the Poltava district were left without electricity due to damage caused by UAV debris, with authorities working to resolve the issue.
  • The community in Poltava is advised to remain vigilant and prioritize safety in light of the ongoing security threats, as efforts continue to address the aftermath of the attack.



Volodymyr Kohut, acting chief of the Poltava OVA, spoke about the situation in the region after the enemy air attack.

Tonight, the enemy carried out a massive UAV attack. As a result of a direct hit and falling debris, a building of one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk community was destroyed.

Volodymyr Kohut

Volodymyr Kohut

Acting Chief of Poltava OVA

Photo: facebook.com/VolodymirKogut

According to him, after the enemy attack, a fire broke out, which the State Emergency Service units were able to extinguish.

In addition, it was indicated that 7 private households were damaged by the blast wave.

Photo: facebook.com/VolodymirKogut

The relevant services continue to work to overcome the consequences. One person was injured, but refused hospitalization. Power lines were also damaged. Currently, more than 100 legal and almost 1,800 residential consumers are without electricity.

As Volodymyr Kohut notes, more than 270 subscribers in the Poltava district were left without electricity due to damage to power lines by UAV debris. This problem is currently being resolved.

Photo: facebook.com/VolodymirKogut

The air raid alert continues! Do not neglect safety, stay in shelters! — Kohut urged the local population.

