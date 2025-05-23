Russians destroyed an enterprise building in Poltava region

On the night of May 23, Russian invaders carried out a massive UAV attack on the Poltava region. As a result of a direct hit and falling debris, a building of one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk community was destroyed.
Points of attention
- More than 270 subscribers in the Poltava district were left without electricity due to damage caused by UAV debris, with authorities working to resolve the issue.
- The community in Poltava is advised to remain vigilant and prioritize safety in light of the ongoing security threats, as efforts continue to address the aftermath of the attack.
Details of Russia's attack on Poltava region
Volodymyr Kohut, acting chief of the Poltava OVA, spoke about the situation in the region after the enemy air attack.
According to him, after the enemy attack, a fire broke out, which the State Emergency Service units were able to extinguish.
In addition, it was indicated that 7 private households were damaged by the blast wave.
As Volodymyr Kohut notes, more than 270 subscribers in the Poltava district were left without electricity due to damage to power lines by UAV debris. This problem is currently being resolved.
