Russians destroyed an enterprise building in Poltava region

On the night of May 23, Russian invaders carried out a massive UAV attack on the Poltava region. As a result of a direct hit and falling debris, a building of one of the enterprises in the Kremenchuk community was destroyed.

Details of Russia's attack on Poltava region

Volodymyr Kohut, acting chief of the Poltava OVA, spoke about the situation in the region after the enemy air attack.

Volodymyr Kohut, acting chief of the Poltava OVA

According to him, after the enemy attack, a fire broke out, which the State Emergency Service units were able to extinguish.

In addition, it was indicated that 7 private households were damaged by the blast wave.

In addition, it was indicated that 7 private households were damaged by the blast wave.

The relevant services continue to work to overcome the consequences. One person was injured, but refused hospitalization. Power lines were also damaged. Currently, more than 100 legal and almost 1,800 residential consumers are without electricity.

As Volodymyr Kohut notes, more than 270 subscribers in the Poltava district were left without electricity due to damage to power lines by UAV debris. This problem is currently being resolved.

