He's a living legend. Justin Trudeau's new photo has shocked the world
He's a living legend. Justin Trudeau's new photo has shocked the world

Trudeau is a network star again
Source:  Reuters

A new photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will soon leave office, has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken after a meeting with his successor, Mark Carney, to discuss the transition of power.

  • Trudeau's sense of humor and leadership qualities continue to captivate the public, despite some disagreements on his decisions.
  • The viral photo captures a moment of Trudeau's personality and charm, making him a beloved figure in Canadian politics and beyond.

Trudeau is a network star again

After meeting with the current Canadian leader, Mark Carney officially confirmed that the transition of power would be "smooth" and "swift."

Against this backdrop, a Reuters photographer captured a photo of Trudeau carrying his chair in the House of Commons from Parliament Hill and sticking his tongue out at the camera.

Photo: Reuters

What is important to understand is that, according to parliamentary rules, a departing member of parliament can purchase a replica of their seat in the chamber.

A new photo of Trudeau quickly went viral on various social networks:

  • He is a living legend. It is a great happiness to live with him at the same time;

  • It seems to me that Canada will never have a better leader;

  • I can't believe he's leaving office...;

  • Trudeau's sense of humor is at the highest level!;

  • How can you not adore him? Justin is a genius;

  • I didn't support many of his decisions, but he's a really great politician.

