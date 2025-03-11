He's a living legend. Justin Trudeau's new photo has shocked the world

A new photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will soon leave office, has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken after a meeting with his successor, Mark Carney, to discuss the transition of power.
Points of attention
- Trudeau's sense of humor and leadership qualities continue to captivate the public, despite some disagreements on his decisions.
- The viral photo captures a moment of Trudeau's personality and charm, making him a beloved figure in Canadian politics and beyond.
Trudeau is a network star again
After meeting with the current Canadian leader, Mark Carney officially confirmed that the transition of power would be "smooth" and "swift."
Against this backdrop, a Reuters photographer captured a photo of Trudeau carrying his chair in the House of Commons from Parliament Hill and sticking his tongue out at the camera.
What is important to understand is that, according to parliamentary rules, a departing member of parliament can purchase a replica of their seat in the chamber.
A new photo of Trudeau quickly went viral on various social networks:
He is a living legend. It is a great happiness to live with him at the same time;
It seems to me that Canada will never have a better leader;
I can't believe he's leaving office...;
Trudeau's sense of humor is at the highest level!;
How can you not adore him? Justin is a genius;
I didn't support many of his decisions, but he's a really great politician.
