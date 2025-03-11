He's a living legend. Justin Trudeau's new photo has shocked the world

A new photo of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who will soon leave office, has gone viral on social media. The photo was taken after a meeting with his successor, Mark Carney, to discuss the transition of power.

Trudeau is a network star again

After meeting with the current Canadian leader, Mark Carney officially confirmed that the transition of power would be "smooth" and "swift."

Against this backdrop, a Reuters photographer captured a photo of Trudeau carrying his chair in the House of Commons from Parliament Hill and sticking his tongue out at the camera.

Photo: Reuters

What is important to understand is that, according to parliamentary rules, a departing member of parliament can purchase a replica of their seat in the chamber.

A new photo of Trudeau quickly went viral on various social networks: