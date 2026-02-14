Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to no longer hide his emotions and indignation after a series of scandalous statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
Points of attention
- Orban's significant weight gain serves as a symbolic backdrop to his political shift towards pro-Russian policies, complicating relations between Hungary and Ukraine.
- The confrontation at the Munich Security Conference highlights the geopolitical tensions in the region and the challenges faced by Ukraine in its efforts to secure European support against Russian aggression.
Zelensky publicly put Orban in his place
The President of Ukraine expressed his dissatisfaction during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again decided to remind the world that it is thanks to the sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers that European countries have the opportunity to enjoy a peaceful life.
What is important to understand is that over the past few years, Viktor Orban, who has maintained good physical shape for a long time, has gained significant weight.
He is a well-known pro-Russian politician on the international stage and has never hidden this.
Orban's anti-Ukrainian rhetoric is constantly escalating — he not only blocks Ukraine's entry into the European Union, but also demands that the EU stop supporting it in the war with Russia.
