Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to no longer hide his emotions and indignation after a series of scandalous statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Zelensky publicly put Orban in his place

The President of Ukraine expressed his dissatisfaction during a speech at the Munich Security Conference.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again decided to remind the world that it is thanks to the sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers that European countries have the opportunity to enjoy a peaceful life.

It is the Ukrainians who hold the European front. Behind our people stands an independent Poland and the free Baltic countries... Viktor (Orban — ed.) alone thinks about how to grow his belly, and not about how to increase his army to stop Russian tanks that may return to the streets of Budapest. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

What is important to understand is that over the past few years, Viktor Orban, who has maintained good physical shape for a long time, has gained significant weight.

He is a well-known pro-Russian politician on the international stage and has never hidden this.