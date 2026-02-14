Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the international community about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans for war against Ukraine. According to the president, the Kremlin leader is only imitating the desire for peace.
Points of attention
- Ukraine is committed to the peace process, working with international figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to achieve real peace and security.
- The history of sacrificing Czechoslovakia as a false hope for peace serves as a cautionary tale against appeasing aggressors like Putin.
What to expect from Putin next?
According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russian dictator is determined to do everything possible to achieve the division of Ukraine.
However, even the potential achievement of this goal in no way negates Putin's desire to continue the war.
Despite this, the head of state once again reiterated that official Kyiv does not refuse peace talks.
The Ukrainian authorities do not lose hope that the West can still persuade the Kremlin to reach a peace agreement.
