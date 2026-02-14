Putin is going to repeat Munich 1938 — Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
What to expect from Putin next?
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has warned the international community about Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's plans for war against Ukraine. According to the president, the Kremlin leader is only imitating the desire for peace.

  • Ukraine is committed to the peace process, working with international figures like Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to achieve real peace and security.
  • The history of sacrificing Czechoslovakia as a false hope for peace serves as a cautionary tale against appeasing aggressors like Putin.

What to expect from Putin next?

According to the Ukrainian leader, the Russian dictator is determined to do everything possible to achieve the division of Ukraine.

However, even the potential achievement of this goal in no way negates Putin's desire to continue the war.

Putin hopes to repeat Munich in 1938. It would be an illusion to believe that this war can be safely ended by dividing Ukraine, just as it was an illusion to believe that by sacrificing Czechoslovakia, Europe would save itself from a major war.

Despite this, the head of state once again reiterated that official Kyiv does not refuse peace talks.

The Ukrainian authorities do not lose hope that the West can still persuade the Kremlin to reach a peace agreement.

We have invested a lot in this process and are in constant contact with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, we will work with whoever President Trump appoints. But the result of all these efforts must be real security and real peace.

