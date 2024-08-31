According to the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov, the body of the seventh victim was recovered from the rubble as a result of the attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the victims as a result of the Russian attack on Kharkiv

A dead woman was just recovered from under the rubble of a 12-type roof in the Industrial district. Therefore, there are already seven victims of today's enemy shelling of Kharkiv, - noted Terekhov.

prior to that, there were reports that the number of dead due to the attack of the Russian Federation had increased to 6 people. The number of victims increased to 60 people.

At present, the liquidation of the consequences caused by the attack of the Russian occupiers is ongoing in Kharkiv.

What is known about the consequences of dropping KAB aerial bombs by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Kharkiv

Industrial district, 12-story building.

The central part of the city. Hitting the ground, burning the grass.

Industrial district.

Slobid district. Hitting the warehouse building.

Slobid district. Three houses were damaged.

On August 30, Russia attacked Kharkiv with anti-aircraft missiles, as a result of which at least 6 people were killed, including a 14-year-old girl. It is known about 59 wounded, almost half of them are in serious condition.

Among the injured are 9 children aged 5 to 16 years. People continue to go to hospitals.

Oleksandr Skoryk, deputy of the Kharkiv Regional Council, said that all five sites of today's shelling in the city are civilian objects that have nothing to do with the military.

A 14-year-old child was simply killed on the playground. Among the 57 injured people, 20 were seriously injured, and some had amputations of legs and arms. These people are in a rather serious condition, - emphasized Skoryk.

He noted that there is a possibility that there may be people under the rubble, because the house was hit between the 10th and 11th floors of the entrance, so it is not known how many people may still be under the rubble.

Skoryk added that the Blood Center in Kharkiv calls for blood donation, as there is not enough material due to the large number of dead and wounded.

In total, the enemy carried out five aerial attacks from the Belgorod region. Ammunition - UMPB D-30, hit 5 locations in Kharkiv.