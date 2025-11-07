Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting against Ukraine in the Russian army.

Sibiga clarified that their number could be higher.

Russia recruits citizens of African countries through various methods. Some are offered money, others are deceived and do not realize what they are signing up for, or are forced to do so under pressure. Signing a contract is tantamount to signing a death sentence. Andriy Sybiga Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on African countries to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian army.

Participating on the side of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine is illegal, immoral, and violates the UN Charter and international law.

Citizens of African countries who have already been recruited into the Russian army should surrender at the first opportunity after reaching the front, said Sibiga.

Most of the foreign mercenaries held in Ukrainian captivity became prisoners of war during their first battle. Share

According to available information, at least 1436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting in the ranks of Russia's invasion army in Ukraine. The number represents those identified, though the actual number could be higher.



It was previously reported that South African citizens had joined the Russian army and become mercenaries fighting in the war against Ukraine. The South African government said it was investigating and working on their return.