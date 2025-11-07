How many African mercenaries did Russia recruit for the war against Ukraine — Sybiga's opinion

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting against Ukraine in the Russian army.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga revealed that over 1,400 African mercenaries from 36 countries are fighting alongside the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.
- Recruitment methods for African citizens include deception, coercion, and offering money, raising concerns about the voluntariness of their participation.
- Sybiga emphasized the illegal and immoral nature of African citizens participating in Russia's war against Ukraine, urging African countries to warn their citizens against joining the conflict.
Sibiga announced the number of African mercenaries in the war against Ukraine
Sibiga clarified that their number could be higher.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on African countries to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian army.
Participating on the side of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine is illegal, immoral, and violates the UN Charter and international law.
Citizens of African countries who have already been recruited into the Russian army should surrender at the first opportunity after reaching the front, said Sibiga.
According to available information, at least 1436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting in the ranks of Russia's invasion army in Ukraine. The number represents those identified, though the actual number could be higher.— Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) November 7, 2025
It was previously reported that South African citizens had joined the Russian army and become mercenaries fighting in the war against Ukraine. The South African government said it was investigating and working on their return.
