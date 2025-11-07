How many African mercenaries did Russia recruit for the war against Ukraine — Sybiga's opinion
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

How many African mercenaries did Russia recruit for the war against Ukraine — Sybiga's opinion

Andriy Sybiga
Sibiga
Читати українською

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said that at least 1,436 citizens from 36 African countries are currently fighting against Ukraine in the Russian army.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga revealed that over 1,400 African mercenaries from 36 countries are fighting alongside the Russian army in the war against Ukraine.
  • Recruitment methods for African citizens include deception, coercion, and offering money, raising concerns about the voluntariness of their participation.
  • Sybiga emphasized the illegal and immoral nature of African citizens participating in Russia's war against Ukraine, urging African countries to warn their citizens against joining the conflict.

Sibiga announced the number of African mercenaries in the war against Ukraine

Sibiga clarified that their number could be higher.

Russia recruits citizens of African countries through various methods. Some are offered money, others are deceived and do not realize what they are signing up for, or are forced to do so under pressure. Signing a contract is tantamount to signing a death sentence.

Andriy Sybiga

Andriy Sybiga

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called on African countries to publicly warn their citizens against joining the Russian army.

Participating on the side of Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine is illegal, immoral, and violates the UN Charter and international law.

Citizens of African countries who have already been recruited into the Russian army should surrender at the first opportunity after reaching the front, said Sibiga.

Most of the foreign mercenaries held in Ukrainian captivity became prisoners of war during their first battle.

It was previously reported that South African citizens had joined the Russian army and become mercenaries fighting in the war against Ukraine. The South African government said it was investigating and working on their return.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The DIU revealed the hybrid influence of the Russian Orthodox Church in Africa — why does Russia do this
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
the Russian Orthodox Church
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia is scaling up the recruitment of women from Africa to produce shaheeds
shaheeds
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia recruits South African women to work in drone factories
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
South African

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?