Currently, more than 30,000 employees of the Russian Guard are stationed in Ukraine. The majority of Rosgvardiya personnel are engaged in guarding the rear, and only a few units participate in front-line battles.
Points of attention
British intelligence has named the number of employees of the Russian Guard in the war with Ukraine
As noted in the summary, the main combat unit of the Russian Guard, the 116th Special Forces Brigade, most likely consists of three regiments of troops that have access to tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery.
According to British intelligence, from the beginning of 2024, the Roshvardiya tried to increase its forward forces by absorbing Russian irregular formations. The Russian Guard successfully integrated the "Vostok" battalion of the so-called "DNR" into its ranks in May 2024.
The Russian Guard will once again throw a large number of Wagnerites on the Ukrainian front
As the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain managed to find out, dictator Putin's team is convinced that it was able to eliminate any potential threats from the Wagner group.
The scouts draw attention to the fact that the newly appointed leader of the Wagnerites, Anton "Lotos" Yelizarov, made his first video message after the death of Yevgeny Prigozhin and former mercenary field commander Dmitry Utkin in August of last year.
