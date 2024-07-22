Currently, more than 30,000 employees of the Russian Guard are stationed in Ukraine. The majority of Rosgvardiya personnel are engaged in guarding the rear, and only a few units participate in front-line battles.

British intelligence has named the number of employees of the Russian Guard in the war with Ukraine

As noted in the summary, the main combat unit of the Russian Guard, the 116th Special Forces Brigade, most likely consists of three regiments of troops that have access to tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and artillery.

According to British intelligence, from the beginning of 2024, the Roshvardiya tried to increase its forward forces by absorbing Russian irregular formations. The Russian Guard successfully integrated the "Vostok" battalion of the so-called "DNR" into its ranks in May 2024.

It is likely that the expected agreement on the service of the Wagner forces as part of the 1st Volunteer Corps of the Russian Guard was violated in March 2024, — the British Ministry of Defense notes.

The Russian Guard will once again throw a large number of Wagnerites on the Ukrainian front

As the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain managed to find out, dictator Putin's team is convinced that it was able to eliminate any potential threats from the Wagner group.