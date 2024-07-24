How many years will Putin have to rebuild the Russian army — Admiral Radakin's answer

The armed forces of Ukraine succeeded in exhausting the Russian troops, eliminating hundreds of thousands of soldiers and a lot of equipment. This was announced by the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin.
- According to Admiral Radakin's forecast, Putin will need 10 years to rebuild the Russian army after losses in the war with Ukraine.
- The threat from the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China and their allies will intensify during 2027-2028.
- The Russian invaders lost 550,000 people killed or wounded during the war with Ukraine.
- Soldiers of the Armed Forces continue to eliminate the Russian invaders and destroy the enemy's equipment.
Putin will rebuild the Russian army for about a decade
According to the British admiral, the military threat from Russia should not be exaggerated.
Against this background, Tony Radakin drew attention to the official data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
According to them, during the 2.5 years of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Russian invaders lost 550 thousand people killed or wounded.
In addition, it is indicated that according to the data of the military leadership of Great Britain, the combined threat from the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, and possibly Iran and North Korea is growing and will become even more acute by 2027 or 2028.
Losses of the Russian army as of July 23, 2024
During the past day, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,220 Russian invaders, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 8,288 (+4) units;
armored fighting vehicles — 16,000 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 15,694 (+57) units;
RSZV — 1125 (+2) units;
air defense equipment — 901 (+1) units;
aircraft — 361 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,511 (+36) units;
cruise missiles — 2,401 units;
ships/boats — 28 units;
submarines — 1 unit;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,202 (+64) units;
special equipment — 2640 (+3) units.
