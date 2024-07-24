The armed forces of Ukraine succeeded in exhausting the Russian troops, eliminating hundreds of thousands of soldiers and a lot of equipment. This was announced by the Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin.

Putin will rebuild the Russian army for about a decade

According to the British admiral, the military threat from Russia should not be exaggerated.

Against this background, Tony Radakin drew attention to the official data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to them, during the 2.5 years of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, the Russian invaders lost 550 thousand people killed or wounded.

It will take Putin five years to rebuild the Russian military to the level it was in February 2022, and another five years after that to fix the weaknesses the war revealed. Tony Radakin Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain

Watch the video of the battles between the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the Russian Army in the Kharkiv region:

In addition, it is indicated that according to the data of the military leadership of Great Britain, the combined threat from the Russian Federation, the People's Republic of China, and possibly Iran and North Korea is growing and will become even more acute by 2027 or 2028.

Losses of the Russian army as of July 23, 2024

During the past day, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,220 Russian invaders, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 8,288 (+4) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 16,000 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 15,694 (+57) units;

RSZV — 1125 (+2) units;

air defense equipment — 901 (+1) units;

aircraft — 361 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 12,511 (+36) units;

cruise missiles — 2,401 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines — 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 21,202 (+64) units;

special equipment — 2640 (+3) units.