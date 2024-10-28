How Modi can influence the end of Russia's war against Ukraine — Zelensky's answer

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could influence the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, negotiations could take place on the territory of India.

Modi can influence the end of the war in Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Modi, as the leader of a large country with a powerful economy and influence, can significantly contribute to the end of the war.

A country of such scale cannot only declare an interest in ending the war — Prime Minister Modi has real leverage. This is its great value in any conflict and the great value of India. Volodymyr Zelenskyy Ukrainian President

Zelensky also added that blocking Russia's economic, energy and defense resources would reduce Moscow's ability to continue aggression.

According to him, India could organize a peace dialogue, but this requires preparation and adherence to the Ukrainian format of negotiations, in particular with the participation of the Ukrainian peace summit.

The President noted that the previously presented plan for the victory of Ukraine is not a subject for compromises or negotiations with Russia. This also applies to Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Modi can also help with the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.

You can pressure Putin to return the Ukrainian children. Prime Minister Modi can use his influence by appealing to Putin to return at least a thousand Ukrainian children, Zelensky added.

India can become a mediator in future negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation

Politico recently wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have found the perfect mediator for peace talks to end the war with Russia.

According to journalists, they are allegedly talking about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the summer talks, Modi made it clear that while Ukraine would inevitably have to compromise on some issues to end the war, there was no question of handing over territory to Russia.

What is important to understand is that the Indian authorities have not yet publicly condemned the invasion of the Russian Federation, but, despite this, advocated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for ending the war.