Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could influence the end of Russia's war against Ukraine. According to Volodymyr Zelenskyi, negotiations could take place on the territory of India.
Points of attention
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influential role in ending Russia's war against Ukraine as emphasized by Ukrainian President Zelensky.
- The significance of India's powerful economy and influence in contributing to the resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.
- President Zelensky's suggestions on how Modi can use his leverage, including organizing a peace dialogue and pressuring Russia.
- Exploring the potential for India to become a mediator in future negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, with insights from recent Politico analysis.
- The importance of India's stance on respecting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the context of the ongoing conflict.
Modi can influence the end of the war in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Modi, as the leader of a large country with a powerful economy and influence, can significantly contribute to the end of the war.
Zelensky also added that blocking Russia's economic, energy and defense resources would reduce Moscow's ability to continue aggression.
According to him, India could organize a peace dialogue, but this requires preparation and adherence to the Ukrainian format of negotiations, in particular with the participation of the Ukrainian peace summit.
The President noted that the previously presented plan for the victory of Ukraine is not a subject for compromises or negotiations with Russia. This also applies to Ukraine's accession to NATO.
Modi can also help with the return of Ukrainian children kidnapped by Russia.
India can become a mediator in future negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation
Politico recently wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team have found the perfect mediator for peace talks to end the war with Russia.
According to journalists, they are allegedly talking about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
What is important to understand is that the Indian authorities have not yet publicly condemned the invasion of the Russian Federation, but, despite this, advocated respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, as well as for ending the war.
It is currently unknown how the new data on the strengthening of cooperation between the Russian Federation and India will affect the position of Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-